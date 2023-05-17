Politics
Indian Australians prepare for Narendra Modi’s visit despite Quad leaders’ summit canceled
Indian Australians have booked charter buses, a “Modi Airways” plane and a sold-out arena in Sydney to host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week.
Key points:
- Mr Modi’s reception will include three hours of performances
- There have been concerns over religious tensions after a temple vandalism in Sydney
- It is hoped Mr Modi will lay a foundation stone at Harris Park to honor India-Australia relations
The Indian leader will continue his trip to Australia, despite the cancellation of the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Sydney on May 24.
More than 20,000 people are booked to attend a community reception at Sydney Olympic Park the day before what would have been the Quad meeting.
Indo-Australian Diaspora Foundation spokesman Pranav Aggarwal said after initial nerves on Wednesday plans for the visit were continuing.
“It’s a rare moment. The excitement really knows no bounds,” said Mr Aggarwal.
“There were over 20,000 tickets that were given out and really our colleagues were buzzing.”
The reception will feature three hours of performances and organizers are expecting a speech from Mr Modi himself.
The Indo-Australian Diaspora Foundation organized a charter plane, “Modi Airways”, to fly passionate Modi fans from Melbourne to Sydney for the event.
Thirty other Indian Australians in Brisbane take the “Modi Express” night bus to Sydney.
There were concerns over religious tensions ahead of the visit, with a Hindu temple in Rosehill, Sydney’s west tagged with the words “Declare Modi Terrorist” earlier this month.
Similar attacks have been linked to a Sikh separatist group, but the Australian Sikh Association was quick to condemn the perpetrator of the Rosehill attack as a “thug”.
Mr Aggarwal said it was “with deep sadness and deep regret” that the community saw vandalism at holy temples, but the majority of Indians were supportive of the event.
In Sydney’s western suburb of Harris Park, also known as ‘Little India’, shops are adorned with flags and balloons, in the hope that Mr Modi will take the time to visit.
“I have been inundated with inquiries that ‘we want to hear Modi, we want to see Modi,'” said Sanjay Deshwal, chairman of the Little India Harris Park Business Association.
He credits Mr. Modi with improving the status of Indians around the world and increasing relations between the two countries.
“Relations between Australia and India are at an all-time high,” he said.
“Australia and India have always existed for each other for cricket, curries and cinema. But for the first time, after the free trade agreement, politically we are so close.”
The Indian prime minister’s last visit to Australia coincided with the G7 summit in 2014.
He received a rockstar reception at Sydney’s Olympic Park and took the stage with one of India’s favorite Australians, former cricketer Brett Lee.
Meanwhile, plans for Joe Biden’s visit to Sydney have been derailed by the president’s decision to cut short his trip, skipping Australia.
Tons of equipment, secret service motorcades and the Marine One helicopter that arrived at Sydney Airport on Globemaster C17s will have to be packed up again and sent back to the United States.
Mr Biden’s planned trips to Sydney have been kept secret.
Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, including his father John Shipton, had planned a rally in Hyde Park for the president’s visit, in support of his release from prison.
