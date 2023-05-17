The United States is preparing for a new Erdogan era in Türkiye





WASHINGTON Turkish voters will return to the polls later this month in a heated runoff that will be closely watched by the United States. The Biden administration is gearing up for another five years with President Recep Tayyip Erdoganin in power after Turkey’s longest-serving leader finished with a more than four-point lead in the May 14 election. Because neither Erdogan nor his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, won a simple majority, the country will hold a runoff to determine Turkey’s next president on May 28. The initial vote left the Turkish opposition in a state of shock and dismay, reports Amberin Zaman. As the election neared, polls predicted a slight advantage for Kilicdaroglu, a former civil servant who promised to mend US relations strained by Erdogan’s rapprochement with Russia and democratic backsliding. (Al-Monitor’s own poll tied the two candidates). The surprise results sparked serious soul-searching and scapegoating within the opposition. Kilicdaroglu must “overcome the demotivation and fatigue of his supporters and counter Erdogan, who will call on the electorate to vote for consistency and stability”, writes Nazlan Ertan. Erdogan’s better-than-expected performance fueled accusations of voter fraud. The Republican People’s Party Kilicdaroglus (CHP) filed a complaint with Turkey’s electoral commission, but acknowledged that the alleged irregularities in thousands of ballot boxes were not enough to alter the election result. On Wednesday, CHP leader Muharrem Erkekt told reporters in Ankara that his party was tracking every vote, even if it didn’t change the overall results. Critics have pointed out that Erdogan’s use of state spending and his media monopoly give him an unfair advantage ahead of the election. A few days before the elections, Erdogan announced salary increases for state employees. Asked about the close race, President Joe Biden told reporters on Sunday, I just hope whoever wins, wins. I mean, there are enough problems in this part of the world right now without it happening. Gonul Tol, founding director of the Middle East Institute’s Turkey program, doesn’t expect the Biden administration to say much more than that. Biden said, “We were going to work with whoever is in power,” Tol said. It’s a very transactional relationship, and that’s why I’m not optimistic that we’ll hear anything from the State Department about allegations of fraud. The Bidens team has another reason to remain neutral: to avoid the crosshairs of Erdogan’s conspiracies. During the home stretch of the campaign, the Turkish president said Biden had given the order to overthrow Erdogan. Last month, Turkey’s interior minister also warned of an attempted political coup staged by Washington. Erdogan, whose Justice and Development Party won a majority in the parliamentary elections, has the momentum ahead of the May 28 second round. Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkey Research Program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, expects that if Erdogan wins the hell out of it he will use Sweden’s NATO bid to demand a face-to-face meeting with Biden during of the alliance summit in Lithuania in July. I have a feeling he’s kind of preparing for this reset with Biden, Cagaptay said. Well, see more transactionalist foreign policy, where Erdogan comes to the US and Russia to get what he wants. This is an excerpt from The Takeaway. register here to receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week.

