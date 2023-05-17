Donald Trump loses yet another lawyer





Trumpland’s rotating cast of lawyers lost a character this week as Timothy Parlatore leaves for greener pastures.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve and work on interesting legal issues. My departure was a personal choice and does not reflect the case, as I strongly believe that the (DoJ) team is in the wrong to investigate conduct that is not criminal,” a he told CNN, which published the story this morning. .

Parlatore represented Trump in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into the withholding of classified documents and the former president’s role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In that capacity, Parlatore oversaw the court-ordered search of several Trump properties last year, which uncovered two other classified documents. He was later subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury, joining attorneys Evan Corcoran, Alina Habba and Christina Bobb among Trump’s lawyers who had to be sworn in in their client’s investigation.

“They repeatedly tried to ask me about my conversations with President Trump, which is totally outside the scope of what I was there for,” Parlatore whispered to CNN.

In fact, Parlatore is not the first attorney on the documents case who has left the scene. In March, the Justice Department persuaded Judge Beryl Howell and a DC Circuit panel that the criminal fraud exception applied to Corcoran’s communications with the former president, after which Corcoran withdrew from that part. of Trump’s defense. Parlatore will be tough to replace on the docs team — there aren’t that many lawyers willing to put their names on a letter to Congress demanding it overrule the Justice Department and force it to halt a criminal investigation .

“White House staff simply swept all documents from the President’s office and other areas into boxes, where they have resided ever since,” Parlatore told House Intel Chairman Mike Turner, bizarrely accusing the Administration General Services for holding government property for eighteen months. , despite multiple polite requests for his return, followed by a subpoena.

Parlatore’s departure will also leave a void (of sorts) in the January 6 deal. Along with Jim Trusty and John Rowley, Parlatore tried to convince the courts to allow Trump’s invocation of executive privilege to block the testimony of more than a dozen former officials. That effort was uniformly unsuccessful, and even Mike Pence has now testified, suggesting there are no senior officials left to call. If there are other Witnesses to fight, Trusty and Rowley will carry on one way or another.

Trump’s rotating stable of lawyers are a villainous bunch, constantly mocking reporters whose stock is up or down. More recently, Joseph Tacopina, who is representing Trump in the New York civil lawsuits and in the E. Jean Carroll case, has been described as a “loudmouth” by his fellow Trumpland attorneys. Parlatore, was brought into the fold by Boris Epshteyn, Trump lawyer/fixer/season seven Michael Cohen, a particular target of scorn from fellow courtiers.

In its article confirming Parlatore’s departure, The New York Times described Epshteyn as having “a penchant for giving sunny news to Mr. Trump despite bad circumstances, and for creating a bottleneck for lawyers in their dealings with the client, according to several people familiar with the events.” An earlier report by The Times places Epshteyn at the center of the bogus voter scheme, and indeed he was subpoenaed by both federal grand juries, as well as the grand jury special purpose of Fulton County, Ga. And while Epshteyn’s stock remains high with Trump, he’s been blamed for some of the silliest litigation Trump has ventured into, such as the lawsuit against the prosecutor. New York General Letitia James and the Pulitzer Prize jury, both of which were filed in state court.He also had his phone seized by the FBI, which could render a lawyer persona non grata in n any other circle, but seems to have had no effect on Epshteyn’s status.

“Boris has access to information and a network that is useful to us,” Parlatore told The Times in March. “It’s good to have someone who is a lawyer who is also inside the palace gates.”

Parlatore may have concluded that it was wiser to get out of the blast radius before the indictments started rolling in. Maybe he decided not to test the theory that if you stick with Trump long enough, you become Rudy Giuliani. Or maybe he just got sick of the vibe.

Luckily, no one in Trumpworld ever leaks, so Parlatore’s secret should be safe…for ten more minutes.

Key Trump attorney leaves legal team [CNN]Trump attorney resigns from defense team amid special counsel investigations [NYT]

Liz Dye lives in Baltimore where she writes about law and politics and appears on the Opening Arguments podcast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abovethelaw.com/2023/05/donald-trump-loses-yet-another-lawyer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

