New UK budget measure minimizes national debt

The looming end of the debt ceiling in the United States has drawn international attention to public finances in the Americas, but it goes without saying that many other countries are also struggling with large amounts of public debt. For example, the UK recently saw its government borrowing plummet through the symbolically important level of 100% of GDP.

While this report is significantly lower than that of the United Statesthe british economy is much weaker than the Americas, and Britain’s deficit hawks fear their country is drowning in debt. But statistical-type relief, at least, may be within reach.

The British recently adopted a very unusual new additional measure called public sector net worth, and presto! this suggests that UK public finances are not as alarming as they seem.

The statistic is a potential replacement for public sector net debt, which is currently the main balance sheet measure the UK government uses to track its public finances, explained Martin Wheatcroft, author and consultant for the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England. and in Wales. At the end of March, public sector net debt was equivalent to $3.1 trillion. But the new public sector net worth metric showed a deficit of $750 billion, a much smaller number.

How did statisticians achieve this feat and arrive at this rosier view of public finances? The answer: by offsetting against the debt a whole panoply of public assets.

So that includes the road network, Wheatcroft said. It includes the rail network, which is government owned in the UK, hospitals, schools and other forms of infrastructure. It gives you a much more complete view of public finances because you’re looking at the broader balance sheet.

Many economists also support the introduction of the new metric, which is considered the first of its kind in the world. Joshua Ryan-Collins, professor of economics at University College London, said including these assets in any assessment of public finances made perfect sense.

To me, it’s a bit strange that we exclude these types of assets, which actually make up a huge proportion of the state’s wealth, and only look at the narrowest measure, he said, pointing out that the new metric did not replace the old one, it is merely an additional statistical tool.

But he admits there is a shift in favor of the new approach and the opposition Labor Party, which opinion polls say is set to form Britain’s next government, has expressed interest in looking into public finances in this way.

Nevertheless, doubts remain about the net worth of the public sector. Admittedly, offsetting assets against liabilities only makes sense if those assets can in practice be sold to repay the debt. This could, in some cases, prove to be politically extremely difficult.

If you sell a route to an operator who has a concession to operate a monopoly route, there will be a lot of talk about fare costs and pricing that takes place, said Warwick Lightfoot, a former Conservative politician and tax expert. . account, who recently weighed in on the US debt ceiling debate.

On the sale of UK state-owned assets, Lightfoot acknowledged that it was a Conservative government that initiated privatization in the 1980s, but added that many of the assets included in the new measure fell would prove very difficult to sell or value.

A school, if you can tear it down and build accommodation in it, can be worth £200 million. But if its current use is as a school, it will be much less than that, he said.

But that could, conversely, turn out to be a benefit of the new metric, according to UCL’s Professor Ryan-Collins: It could deter governments from selling state assets because it would reduce net worth of the public sector. Ryan-Collins believes that the wave of privatizations of the 1980s impoverished the country.

If the state had kept those assets, it would have been much richer than it is today, he said.

There is, however, a fundamental concern about the new metric: the fear that by reducing the appearance of indebtedness, this may encourage governments to borrow significantly more money and that servicing this additional debt could become an unsustainable burden on UK taxpayers.

The danger is that governments might say, the level of debt doesn’t matter. Our liabilities may be expanding, but they come with assets. That could prompt them to borrow more and acquire more public assets, Lightfoot said. If these assets do not produce a financial return to service the debt, governments could trick themselves into accumulating more and more debt, which is difficult to manage.

Lightfoot added that those who advocate the public sector equity approach tend to be people who balk at trying to limit government spending and government borrowing.

But proponents of the metric insist it won’t foster fiscal irresponsibility. British politicians learned a resounding lesson from the short-lived administration of Liz Truss last year, when her government tried to borrow to pay for tax cuts and quickly broke free. Her mini-budget caused a crash in the bond market and within days she was forced to resign as prime minister.

Bond vigilantes are alive and well, watching UK government borrowing and spending like hawks, regardless of the new statistic.