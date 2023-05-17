Amid turmoil in Pakistan, US Ambassador to India stresses importance of stability

The United States, India and the world want stability in Pakistan, according to the United States. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on May 17 amid ongoing unrest in the neighboring country.

Emphasizing the importance of stability, he stressed commitment while respecting the autonomy of Pakistanis in determining their future. We hope there will be no unrest in Pakistan and we remain engaged with Pakistan because of that. I think it serves both India, the United States and the world. And we hope and pray that the rule of law and peace will prevail on the border. But it’s up to the Pakistani people to decide, he said.

Mr Garcetti, who is making his first official visit to Maharashtra, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the United States in June to meet President Joe Biden and he is delighted.

This will be India’s first official state visit to the United States in 14 years and only the third official state visit hosted by the Biden administration. It is only the third time in 75 years that an Indian prime minister has visited. Today we stand at an important moment in history. This year is full of promise for India and the United States in terms of what the two nations can do, he said.

Mr. Garcetti said that before coming to India, he spoke to President Biden about his vision for the US-India partnership, and the president stressed how crucial the current moment was.

It is essential for the whole planet, of course, but especially for our two countries, which have never worked closely together as we do today, he said.

The United States is now India’s largest trading partner, with $191 billion in two-way trade last year and India now sends the most students of any country to the United States, a- he said, adding that the military of the two countries were training together.

But when I think back to the first time I came here, it was so different. Our relationship was one-sided. Our defense trade sucked. And we had virtually no international economic ties together. Today things are so different. We are now India’s largest trading partner in the United States, Garcetti said.

He said the two nations are now protecting a free and open, connected, prosperous, secure and resilient Indo-Pacific. And our leading companies are working together to solve the global challenges of inclusive development and renewable energy. We jointly address global health and development challenges, confront climate change, and deliver next-generation critical and emerging technologies. We show the world how the United States and India or better together, said the American ambassador.

Mr. Garcetti recalled his first visit to India and Mumbai as a teenager where he learned so much. I learned how deeply connected we are to people everywhere on this planet – no matter where we live, what language we speak, how much money we have, or who we worship. I learned the importance of building a world where everyone has the opportunity to belong. As I return to India now, this first understanding has never been clearer. In some ways, I feel like I never left, he said.

Of course, in other respects the differences are mind-boggling. As a teenager, I could never have imagined the growth and progress that India has made over the past three decades. India is becoming a leading power in the world, he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Garcetti met with Chairman and CEO of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani. Excellent meeting with Mukesh Ambani to learn more about Reliances innovations in the renewable energy sector and explore avenues for more #USIndiaTogether economic cooperation, the US envoy said in a tweet.

On May 16, he met Shah Rukh Khan at the Mannat Actors Residence and discussed Bollywood and its huge cultural impact across the world.

Mr Garcetti took to Twitter to share his visit to Khans mansion. Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his Mannat residence, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the world, he said said in a tweet.