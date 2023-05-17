Donald Trump, in the span of 10 hours, boasts that he succeeded in killing Roe v. Wade and make an abortion deal the whole country will love.





While many parties deserve blame for the overturning of Roe v. Wade last June, Mitch McConnell, the anti-abortion lobby, the conservative Supreme Court squad, in particular, deserves the majority of that blame. We are, of course, talking about Donald Trump, who initially ran for president promising to exclusively appoint judges who would overturn the landmark ruling, and then did. To wit: Shortly after Roe was gutted last year, Trump took credit for the move, saying it was only made possible because I delivered everything as promised. In fact, just this morning he took to Truth Social to say: After 50 years of failing, with no one coming close, I was able to kill Roe v. Wade, much to everyone’s shock, and for the first time put the Pro Life movement in a strong negotiating position over radicals who are willing to kill babies even in their 9th month, and beyond. Without me, there would be no 6 weeks, 10 weeks, 15 weeks, or whatever is finally agreed upon. Without me, the pro Life movement would have continued to lose. Thank you President TRUMP!!!

Obviously, this statement which includes one of the favorite lies of ex-presidents, that babies were once aborted in the 9th month, and beyond, would be disturbing enough in itself. But it’s especially bizarre given that just last night Trump claimed that in a second term he would strike an abortion deal that would unify the entire country.

Speaking to Newsmax, Trump said that with Roe’s downfall he had gained the bargaining power of the anti-abortion community. Then he said: I put them in position. NOW, [Ron] DeSantis, or Ron DeSanctimonious as I call him, he came out with the six weeks. Other people agree with this. And a lot of people don’t. We were in position now, and I’ll lead the charge. We were now in a position where we can get something the whole country can agree with, and that’s only because I got us out of Roe v. Wade, where the pro-lifers had absolutely nothing to say. But on pro-life, I’ll tell you, what I did on Roe vs. Wade, nobody else in 50 years has tried to do. I did it. And now we were able to get a really good deal, and a deal that people want. We focus on us because Trump says a lot of dumb things most of the time, but those claims are definitely up there considering that (1) in the year 2023, there’s next to nothing to all Americans can get along, except for the fact that the airlines are bad and Mitch McConnells being Satan’s offspring, and (2) it just seems a little hard to believe that the man who regularly brags about killing the national abortion right is going to offer something the whole country is going to love.

Trump, of course, is in a bit of a bind right now as he simultaneously tries to woo anti-abortion evangelicals and doesn’t seem too extreme on the issue. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America last month released a searing response to her campaign statement to the Washington Post that states should decide abortion laws, as opposed to countries having a national ban. President Trump’s assertion that the Supreme Court referred the abortion issue solely to the states is a completely inaccurate reading of the Dobbs decision and is a morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate, said SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser. a matter of human rights, not states’ rights. We will oppose any presidential candidate who refuses to adopt, at a minimum, a 15-week national standard to stop painful late-term abortions while allowing states to implement new protections.

Meanwhile, the irony here is that if Trump really wanted to try to unite the country, or as much as possible, he would strike a deal to expand access to abortion, given that nearly two-thirds of Americans think that abortion should be legal in all or most cases, and a majority of the country disapproved of the overturning of Roe v. Wades. But, of course, he’s not going to do that, just like he’s not going to stop repeating the absurd lie that before Roe gets knocked down, they might kill the baby in the ninth month or after the baby is born.

