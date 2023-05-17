Turkey slams Charlie Hebdos cover of Erdogan electrocuted in bathtub | Political news

Turkey has hit back at French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo for its latest cover, which features a cartoon of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan being electrocuted in a bathtub.

The magazine published its weekly issue Wednesday, three days after the Turkish elections, and it features the presidential candidate naked and electrocuted by a light bulb.

The cover text with the bright yellow and red cartoon reads Erdogan: Like Cloclo, only fate will rid us of him!

Cloclo was the nickname of French pop singer Claude François, who died in 1978 after being electrocuted while trying to fix a light bulb in his bathtub.

Several Turkish officials blasted the publication for its coverage as Erdogan prepared to enter a runoff later this month to extend his 20 years in power.

Publications like Charlie Hebdo, whose sole motivation is to vomit hatred against Islam, continue to clearly target our President Erdogan because he is one of the most important Muslim leaders of modern times, said the director of Turkish communication Fahrettin Altun in a long tweet.

We will not fall into their trap but we will continue to expose their disgusting xenophobia which they are trying to sell as freedom of expression, he said.

President Erdoan has always been a tireless advocate for regional stability and peace. He is a historical political figure with major contributions to global challenges. We deplore those who wish him ill in the strongest terms. Publications like Charlie Hebdo, the only Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) May 17, 2023

Ibrahim Kalin, an adviser to Erdogan, also said in a tweet that the May 28 presidential run-off will prove just how popular the incumbent president is.

If the Charlie Hebdo rag has gone so crazy, we’re on the right track, he said. Our nation will give you the best answer, in an even louder voice, on May 28.

We are on the right track, since the Charlie Hebdo newspaper has killed so many people. Poverty is sometimes like that. leading the way. Don’t worry Ch. Our nation will give you the best answer and with a louder voice on May 28. brahim kaln (@ikalin1) May 17, 2023

Translation: If the Charlie Hebdo rag got so crazy, we were on the right track. Evil is sometimes like that. He guides the good. Don’t worry Ch. Our nation will give you the best answer, in an even louder voice, on May 28.

Vice President Fuat Oktay also condemned the cover, reiterating the importance of the second round.

I strongly condemn Charlie Hebdo’s targeting of the will of our president and the Turkish nation, under the guise of freedom of expression. Our nation and our nation see how our president’s success on May 14 has disturbed who, where and how. This Fuat Oktay (@fuatoktay) May 17, 2023

Translation: I strongly condemn Charlie Hebdos which targets our President and the will of the Turkish nation under the guise of freedom of expression. Our nation and we too can see who, where and how they were disturbed by the success of our president on May 14. Our beloved nation will once again give the necessary response to this mentality on May 28.

Ahead of Sunday’s election, most opinion polls showed Erdogan trailing opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, but the president outshot Kilicdaroglu by 5 percentage points and narrowly missed out on victory in the first round.

Erdogan’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu joined the chorus of criticism against Charlie Hebdo, calling the publication inhumane.

The infamous Charlie Hebdo continues to insult the Turkish nation. It must not be forgotten! The mass cantors always suffocate in their own hatred and wrongdoing. The real lesson is that those who could not overcome the free will of the Turkish nation with various games. Mevlut Cavusoglu (@MevlutCavusoglu) May 17, 2023

Translation: The inhuman and despicable Charlie Hebdo continues to insult the Turkish Nation. Do not forget ! Those who praise evil always drown in their own hatred and malice. The real lesson is that those who cannot overcome the free will of the Turkish nation with various games desperately rely on fate.

Charlie Hebdo has been a source of controversy for years. Its content aimed at the Muslim world in particular has drawn anger, including its cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad.

Recently, the magazine had also shed light on February’s devastating earthquakes in Turkey, which killed more than 50,000 people.