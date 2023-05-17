Joe Biden up 7 points against Donald Trump in 2024 election





President Biden would widen his 2020 margin of victory over former President Donald Trump if a rematch took place today, according to a new poll exclusively shared with The Post on Wednesday.

The WPA Intelligence survey of 1,571 registered voters found Biden, 80, leading Trump, 76, 47% to 40%. By comparison, Biden beat Trump by 4.5 percentage points in the 2020 popular vote, while former President Barack Obama won reelection against Republican Mitt Romney by 3.9 percentage points in 2012.

The poll, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5% and was conducted between May 10 and May 13, also showed independent voters backing Biden by 14 percentage points, down from nine percentage points. by which the Democrat won three independents. years ago, according to the Pew Research Center.

Wednesday’s poll also showed Democrats leading the generic races down 47% to 42% with Trump leading the Republican ticket.

Despite Trump supporters’ grim reading, the poll also shows Biden remains vulnerable to defeat next year.

Only 46% of voters approve and 54% of voters disapprove of the job the president is doing, with 42% strongly disapproving.

President Biden leads former President Trump by 7 percentage points in a potential 2024 election rematch. Shows.CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Only 39% of registered voters have a favorable impression of the Commander-in-Chief, with 54% having an unfavorable impression.

Moreover, only 22% think the country is on the right track, while 78% think it is on the wrong track.

However, Trump’s ratings are even worse, with 32% of registered voters having a favorable impression compared to 62% with unfavorable impressions.

The 45th president fares even worse among independents, with just 21% having a favorable impression and 71% having an unfavorable impression.

Biden holds a comfortable lead over Trump in the poll. WPA Intelligence The advance comes despite poor public jobs approval ratings.

Despite Joe Bidens’ unpopularity, our poll found he would be re-elected in a rematch against Donald Trump by a bigger margin than he had in 2020, says WPA director Amanda Iovino , who oversaw the poll.

It is clear from the data that Trump’s standing with independents has weakened significantly since the 2020 election and he has failed to attract new voters. That should come as no surprise, as it’s entirely consistent with last year’s election results among Trump-backed candidates in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia and other states.

WPA Intelligence CEO Chris Wilson is an adviser to Never Back Down, a super PAC aligned with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ expected bid for president.

Only 22% of voters think the country is on the right track, while 78% think it is on the wrong track.Getty Images

The polling firm said Wilson was not involved in the survey and the poll was not sponsored by Never Back Down or its associates.

The president last enjoyed a 7-point margin over Trump in a December USA Today/Suffolk poll, which surveyed 1,000 registered voters nationwide.

