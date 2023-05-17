Politics
PM Modi will open a mega museum exhibition on May 18 and unveil a ‘virtual tour’ of the upcoming museum in the North and South Blocks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open a three-day international museum exhibition and on Thursday unveil a “virtual tour” of the upcoming national museum in the North and South Blocks of the British era.
The International Museum Exhibition will be held at the Pragati Maidan from May 18 to 20 as part of the second phase of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, and its inauguration will coincide with the International Museum Day.
The scale of participation is huge and about 1,200 museums are expected to take part in its various segments, officials said.
Three exhibitions are planned as part of the event, including 75 “featured objects” – artefacts drawn from the illustrious collections of over 25 museums and institutions across India; exhibitions of book covers and publications, including from the pre-independence era and an exhibition of the Ragamala series.
“These 75 featured objects include a mix of original physical artifacts, replicas of original artifacts, and digital versions sent by some museums that were unable to send physical objects for display,” a senior official said. . PTI Wednesday.
Museums participate from India and various other countries through multiple segments like exhibitions, masterclasses, techno-mela among others.
Victoria & Albert Museum, London; Budapest’s Hopp Museum, Russia’s Pushkin Museum and a museum in Abu Dhabi are the participants among international museums, the official said.
From India, the National Museum, New Delhi; Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Bombay; Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal, and museums from other parts of the country are also expected to participate in the exhibition, officials said.
The exhibition is designed to initiate a holistic conversation about museums with professionals to enable them to evolve as cultural hubs playing a pivotal role in Indian cultural diplomacy, the PMO said on Tuesday.
During the opening ceremony, the Prime Minister will also unveil the mascot of the exhibition – an image of the prehistoric dancer (discovered from Mohenjo-daro), which will be “stylized in the form of Channapatna toys”, a graphic novel on the museum, a directory of Indian museums, a pocket map of Kartavya Path, and a set of 75 cards on various museums in India.
The bridge includes details of museums such as the Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad; Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata; Allahabad Museum and Patna Museum, the official said.
During the event, he will also launch a “virtual tour” previewing what will be the upcoming National Museum in the North Block and the South Block, which will be called the Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum.
A 12-level app-based video game, “Indian Museum Tycoon”, will also launch on the day of the inauguration and will be available on Android and iOS platforms.
The Directory of Museums in India includes over 1,200 museums located across the country and has been compiled by the National Museum Institute.
Kartavya Path pocket map will contain information about different State House or Bhawans like Kota House and Jaipur House which were built in British era around India Gate as well as cultural spaces and institutions of the Ministry of Culture, such as the National Museum and the National. Archives of India, the officials said.
A conservation manual, an illustrated bibliography on museums, will also be released at the exhibition, a senior official had said.
There will be masterclasses and thematic round tables and an oral storytelling session – “Dastangoi”, “Dastaan-e-Ajaib”.
Culture Ministry Joint Secretary Mugdha Sinha previously said participants from the UK, US, France and Russia, among other countries, are expected to take part in the exhibition, in addition to ministers. of Culture and Tourism from various regions of the country.
