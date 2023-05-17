Trump attorney resigns from defense team amid special counsel investigations





Timothy Parlatore, one of the attorneys representing former President Donald J. Trump in federal investigations into Mr. Trump’s handling of classified documents and his efforts to nullify the 2020 election, has resigned from the alumni legal team presidents.

In a brief interview on Wednesday, Mr Parlatore declined to discuss the specific reasons for his departure, but said it was unrelated to the merits of either of the investigations, both led by a special counsel , Jack Smith. Mr Parlatore said he informed Mr Trump directly of his decision and left the legal team on good terms with the former president.

His departure was reported earlier by CNN.

Mr. Parlatores’ withdrawal from the twin special counsel cases leaves Mr. Trump short of counsel at a time when prosecutors under Mr. Smith appear to be nearing the end of their sprawling grand jury investigations and may be on the verge decide whether to lay charges.

Two other attorneys, James Trusty and John Rowley, will continue to lead Mr. Trump’s representation in the two cases for now.

Mr. Parlatore informed Mr. Trump’s team on Monday that he planned to step down, according to a person familiar with the events.

Since last summer and until recently, Mr. Parlatore has played a key role in Mr. Trump’s attempts to use attorney-client and executive privilege to limit the scope of testimony provided by a series of witnesses who have appeared before grand juries hearing evidence in both issues.

Time and again in sealed records and in closed hearings, Mr. Parlatore and his colleagues have sought to assert privilege on Mr. Trump’s behalf in hopes of restricting the testimony of key Trump aides like Mark Meadows, the former chief of staff, and former Vice President Mike Pence. But their efforts were almost completely unsuccessful.

At one point, Mr. Parlatore himself was subpoenaed to appear before the grand jury investigating the documents case. During his appearance, he answered questions about efforts by Mr Trump’s legal team to comply with a subpoena issued by the Justice Department last May demanding the return of all classified documents in possession of the former president.

Among the things Mr. Parlatore said he discussed with the grand jury were searches ordered by a judge in response to a Justice Department push he oversaw late last year of several properties owned by Mr. Trump, including Trump Tower in New York; Mr. Trumps Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ; and a storage site in West Palm Beach, Florida. During the search of the storage site, investigators found at least two other documents with classified marks.

The searches followed an August raid of Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s private club and residence in Florida, by the FBI, which led to the discovery of more than 100 classified documents that had no been returned in response to the earlier subpoena. .

Mr Parlatore was brought into the legal team by Boris Epshteyn, who acted as an in-house lawyer of sorts, engaging and negotiating contracts for lawyers. Mr. Epshteyn has shown a penchant for giving Mr. Trump sunny news despite bad circumstances and creating a bottleneck for lawyers in their dealings with the client, according to several people familiar with the events.

Last month, Mr. Parlatore wrote a letter to Congress asking lawmakers to help him withdraw the investigation of the prosecutorial documents and hand it over to the intelligence community, which, among other things, would have removed the threat of a criminal charge against Mr. Atout.

The letter also appeared to outline some of Mr Trump’s potential defenses in the documents case, noting that during his chaotic departure from the White House, aides quickly packed everything into boxes and shipped them to Florida. . This rushed process, Mr. Parlatore argued, suggested that White House institutional processes, not President Trump’s intentional decisions, were responsible for the sensitive material taken away.

Mr. Trump last week appeared to undermine those claims on live television, saying at a CNN town hall event that he had knowingly removed government records from the White House and saying he was authorized to take whatever he wanted with him as his personal property.

I took the documents, he said at the event. I have the right.

