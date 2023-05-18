China vs. US: How Xi Jinping plans to reduce his military disadvantage

Ever since British troops defeated Qing dynasty forces in the Opium Wars in the 19th century, Chinese modernizers have dreamed of building a world-class army around a mighty navy. Chinese spears and ships were no match for steam gunboats, wrote Li Hongzhang, a government scholar who helped build China’s first modern arsenal and shipyard. Chinain Shanghai in 1865. If Beijing systematically studied Western technology, how Russia e Although had studied, could be self-sufficient in a hundred years, he wrote.

It took longer than expected, but today her dreams are on the horizon. The Chinese Navy has overtaken the United States as the largest naval company in the world by 2020 and is now the centerpiece of a combat force that the Pengono sees his challenge in motion. The question plaguing military commanders in China and the West is: can China continue on the same path, relentlessly expanding its ability to challenge American dominance? Or does the slower growth of the Chinese economy and a more hostile and unified West mean that China’s relative power has peaked?

In recent months, some American academics have argued for the second hypothesis, saying that China could soon attack Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing claims as its relative advantages erode. We live in the era of China at its peak, wrote Hal Brands and Michael Beckley, two American political scientists, in a book released in August. Beijing is a revisionist power, determined to reorganize the world, but its time to do so is running out.

China’s Supreme Leader, Xi Jinping, certainly faces serious challenges, including an aging population, spiraling domestic debt, and a US government determined to limit the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) access to cutting-edge Western-produced technologies. You UNITED STATES they are also reforming their military and forging alliances to prepare for war in Taiwan. But there is still plenty of evidence that, militarily, China’s might is far from peaking.

Consider China’s defense budget, which has grown an average of more than 9% per year since Chinese leaders launched an ambitious military modernization program in the late 1990s. the region, about four times greater. Raising defense spending on this scale is more difficult in a slowing economy.

Nevertheless, China expects its defense spending this year to increase by 7.2%, roughly matching the expected growth rate of its nominal GDP. The military budget excludes some critical items, such as weapons development. Still, it serves as a useful trend indicator, suggesting that Xi is setting crucial defense spending at a rate equivalent to 1.6% to 1.7% of GDP, roughly the same rate as during the last decade.

If it is able to stay that way, based on current IMF forecasts, China’s annual military spending will still be far below America’s by 2030, according to the Lowy Institute’s Asia Powers Index. an Australian analytical research By then, China will have narrowed the gap considerably, the institute predicts, increasing its military strength at purchasing power parity by $155 billion, compared to $123 billion for the United States.

Even though his economy is growing slower than expected, Xi has considerable leeway to allocate resources from the civilian economy to the military. And within the military corporations, he can prioritize the areas he deems more strategically important, for example by reducing the army, whose contingent corresponds to more than half of the PLA’s 2.2 million active soldiers. .

Defense spending does not always translate into military power which depends on many other factors including technology, alliances and objectives. But in China’s case, another useful indicator is the navy, which uses all sorts of equipment, including missiles and aircraft, and would be at the forefront of any effort to take control of Taiwan or to project its power on a global scale. Building ships is expensive and requires a strong industrial base, which reflects economic health. It is also possible to compare China’s shipbuilding plans with those of the United States, which are published.

So what do the numbers show? China’s navy has evolved over the past two decades from a puny coastguard made up of outdated vessels to a modern naval force built with internal resources and capable of carrying out missions far from Chinese waters. as in the withdrawal of citizens from South, in April. But China’s navy still fails to meet Xi’s needs in several critical ways, not least because it lacks ships with sufficient amphibious capabilities to ensure a successful invasion of Taiwan.

That situation will change in the current decade, the Pentagon predicts, as the Chinese navy retires its last older ships and adds larger, more modern and versatile vessels. Today, China has about 340 ships in combat strength (capable of cooperating in combat), including aircraft carriers, submarines, frigates and destroyers. This number is expected to reach 400 by 2025 and 440 by 2030, according to the Pentagon. Among the new ships will be about a dozen additional large ships with amphibious capabilities.

Even under forecasts of low defense budget growth, China’s navy would still reach about 356 ships by 2033, adding three aircraft carriers and nine ships with amphibious capabilities, according to the Strategic Analysis Center. and Budgetary (CSBA), a think tank in Washington that has developed a digital tool to analyze China’s military procurement contract choices. I don’t think resource constraints are so daunting that Chinese leaders are beginning to think their advantages in relative power have eroded, says CSBA’s Jack Bianchi.

The US Navy, by comparison, had a combat strength of 296 ships in April (about half its Cold War peak) and expects that number to drop to around 290 by the end of this decade. . After that, the United States can start increasing the fleet. Its navy still has an official goal of reaching 355 ships. But budget constraints, political shifts and other factors make that 2040 goal difficult. And while China focuses on building an army against Taiwan, the United States must maintain its global presence.

Vessel numbers can be misleading. American ships are even larger and more capable. But China is also expected to catch up with the United States in this regard over the next decade. China’s naval force is already made up mostly of modern multipurpose platforms with advanced anti-ship, anti-aircraft and anti-submarine weapons and sensors, according to the Pentagon. The Office of Naval Intelligence says Chinese naval designs and the quality of their materials are, in many cases, comparable to those of the United States, and China is rapidly catching up in many areas.

A photo provided by the US Navy of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an exercise off Hawaii on July 26, 2018 Photo: US Navy/NYT

One of China’s advantages is its vast shipyard industry, which is one of the largest in the world, responsible for 44% of all commercial ships manufactured globally in 2021. A single state-owned company, China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), served over one-fifth of all world orders that year. But the company also builds most ships for the Chinese Navy, and often in the same shipyards where commercial ships are built. For example, CSSC’s Jiangnan Shipyard (the one founded by Li Hongzhang in 1865) completed China’s third aircraft carrier in 2022 while also building dozens of freighters, including for Taiwanese customers. Combining production in this way helps sustain shipyards during economic downturns, apply civilian technology and mass production techniques, and circumvent sanctions around the PLA, says Monty Khanna, a rear admiral at the retirement from the Indian Navy. US shipyards, meanwhile, focus almost exclusively on defense contracts, making it difficult to ramp up production or maintain a steady supply of skilled workers.

But there is one crucial area in which China will struggle to match the United States for many years to come: experience. China hasn’t been to war since it fought Vietnam, in a mostly ground conflict, in 1979; it has still not perfected its carrier operations in peacetime, let alone in combat; and he has not mastered the art of keeping submarines hidden while tracking down other hostile ships. The United States, by comparison, has honed these capabilities over decades. China is also struggling to attract more educated recruits to operate its new vessels.

There is of course always a risk that Xi will opt for war before his army is ready. The most likely triggers would be for Taiwan to officially declare independence or for the United States to take steps to significantly improve the status or defenses of the island. As Xi ages and becomes more vulnerable to health issues and political slights, he may miscalculate or grow impatient in the same way as the Russian president, Vladimir Poutinewas apparently related to Urnia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk after a meeting in Moscow, Russia

Photo: Maxim Shipenkov / REUTERS

There are those who already sense signs of impatience in Xi, who US officials say has ordered his armed forces to develop the capability to take Taiwan by 2027, the PLA’s centenary. . But that doesn’t mean he plans to strike that year, according to the CIA. Many PLA experts believe that 2027 is a short-term milestone designed to maintain momentum towards a medium-term goal of completing the modernization of the PLA by 2035. Its ultimate goal is still to build a world-class fighting force by 2049, the centenary of the communist government.

Recent war games suggest that China may be able to win a conflict over Taiwan this decade, but that is not a certainty, and defeats on all sides would be devastating. The longer Xi waits, the more the military balance will tip in favor of China, and not just in conventional terms. The Pentagon predicts that the size of China’s nuclear arsenal will almost quadruple by 2035. Chinese strategists hope this will facilitate a peaceful solution by convincing both Taiwan and the United States that a conflict would be too costly. Proponents of China at its peak can correctly predict a tense decade ahead. But Xi still has time on his side. / TRANSLATION OF AUGUSTO CALIL