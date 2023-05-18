Politics
Boris Johnson called Macron a ‘spit on Putin’, reveals ex-No10 communications chief Guto Harri
May 18, 2023, 00:01 | Updated: May 18, 2023, 00:02
Boris Johnson has called Emmanuel Macron a ‘lickspittle whore’, former No 10 communications director Guto Harri has revealed.
Speaking on his podcast UnprecedentedMr Harri has revealed former Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched a ‘violent attack’ on Emmanuel Macron during a meeting.
It came after the French president criticized Mr Johnson’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis, he said.
“There were tensions at the start when French people like Emmanuel Macron traveled to Moscow to talk to Putin,” Harri said.
“I think Boris described him privately as nauseating and meanwhile I think Macron was feeling the tension of Boris apparently running to help Ukraine militarily.
“So when the UK press gave the UK government a hard time over our response to the refugee crisis, Macron supercharged it by criticizing Boris quite directly.”
Mr Harri continued: “While Boris isn’t prone to getting really angry, or using particularly strong language, this is where he really rocked.
“During our morning meeting with a small group of us, he just launched into a violent attack on Emmanuel Macron basically saying ‘it’s a four-letter word that starts with c, it’s a screwball this is Putin’s lick we need to get to work this one “a rugby term which basically means take off the gloves -” we need an orgy of frog kicks I’ll have to turn off his lights Pretty solid stuff.
“I’m happy to say that, weeks later, of course, they had it patched up. They got on very well.
“They went for a whiskey together at the G7 summit.”
Boris Johnson says he does not acknowledge the accounts.
Mr Harri also revealed in his latest podcast episode that Mr Johnson had a grim 4am call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the night of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
He said Zelenskyy was ‘anxious, but very calm’ given the circumstances and Boris ‘couldn’t have said more clearly that we are here to help Ukraine in any way we can’.
Mr Harri recalled Zelenskyy saying: ‘I just hope this isn’t the last time you and I talk.’
Describing the couple’s ‘extraordinary bond’, the former communications chief said: ‘For the first few weeks, even the first months in fact, Boris and Volodymyr, as he called him, they both spoke by their first names, spoke every day, sometimes more than that.
“And even months after the conflict started, they were talking every two or three days.”
He added: “Besides the detailed discussions about how we were helping, much of which was about very specific military hardware, the two had this amazing bond.
“And dare I mention it, that kind of really dark gallows humor that was obviously a coping mechanism.”
The comments come as Putin and Zelenskyy prepare for meetings with a delegation of leaders from six African countries to discuss a possible plan to end the war in Ukraine.
The UK recently announced that it would provide additional support to Ukraine in the form of air defense missiles and attack drones.
Providing fighter jets is “not simple”, said Rishi Sunak, but he insisted Britain would play a vital role in a coalition of countries providing such support to Ukraine.
|
