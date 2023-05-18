Donald Trump set to address Georgia GOP convention





In 2022, Shafer openly backed Trump-backed challengers to Republican incumbents, angering many mainstream leaders and their supporters. He could also face charges as part of the Fulton County investigation for helping design the fake pro-Trump voters list. Shafer said he did nothing wrong.

The Governor, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Attorney General Chris Carr and Insurance Commissioner John King each easily fended off their Trump-backed challengers midterm, raising questions about the former presidents’ popularity in the state. .

Still, most public polls show Trump with a solid lead in Georgia. The latest, a Landmark Communications poll of 800 likely GOP voters released Wednesday, showed Trump had 40% support, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 32%. Kemp, who is looking to stay in the 2024 mix, was at 7% support.

The state party has long been a hotbed for conservatives, and activists have occasionally berated senior Republican officials. Now wildly popular among fellow Republicans — the Landmark poll showed Kemps’ approval rating approaching 75% — Kemp was peppered with boos during his 2021 speech at the party convention.

This year, however, ultra-conservative factions gained even more influence by winning a series of key positions in local elections. And one group wants to give the state party the power to block candidates from qualifying to run as Republicans if they are deemed insufficiently conservative or traitors to the party.

Other speakers at the convention include former U.S. Senator Burt Jones, Lt. Governor Burt Jones, Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson, and U.S. Representatives Rich McCormick and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Shafer said another presidential candidate has also signed up, with an announcement scheduled for Thursday.

Trump’s last political event in Georgia took place in April 2022 at a dusty Commerce racetrack, where he urged his supporters to oust Kemp from office and purge his key state government allies for refusing. to support his false allegations of electoral fraud.

He warned that Kemp would fall in flames against Democrat Stacey Abrams if Republicans refused to replace him on the ballot with former US Senator David Perdue, who blamed Kemp for Trump’s loss and vowed to make sure the responsible will go to jail.

Kemp routed Perdue by 52 points in primary and quickly consolidated GOP support, temporarily stifling the bitter intraparty feud. He then beat Abrams by about 8 points. Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed candidate for the U.S. Senate, was the only statewide GOP candidate to lose.

Kemp, meanwhile, decided weeks ago to boycott the GOP convention, and most other Republican officials statewide are also skipping the event. The governor is also using a new fundraising committee to create a parallel GOP organization to mobilize Republicans, support his policy priorities and promote his candidates.

I have no break with the state GOP. I just think to win we have to have a robust ground operation. The state GOP wasn’t doing this, so we did it ourselves, Kemp said recently, adding:

I will remain committed to helping our legislative candidates, to helping our candidate in 2024. Because if we don’t win Georgia, we don’t win the White House.

