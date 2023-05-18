Politics, not just Imran Khan, is to blame for Pakistan’s current situation





Pakistan’s mad rush to the edge of the cliff and its obvious propensity for mass suicide deserves a diagnosis, followed by therapy. Contrary to what some may want to believe, this pathological condition is not the fault of a man and it did not develop suddenly. To help understand this, imagine the state for a moment as a vehicle with passengers. It is equipped with a steering mechanism, an outer body, wheels, an engine and a fuel tank.

Politics is the steering mechanism. Whoever sits behind the wheel can choose the destination, speed up or slow down. Choosing a driver from among the occupants requires civility, especially when driving along a dangerous ravine edge. If the language becomes foul and respect is replaced by anger and venom, animal emotions take over.

Imran Khan started the rot in 2014 when, perched atop his container, he hurled loaded abuse at his political opponents. Following the 2016 Panama Expos, he accused them plausibly enough in my opinion of using their official positions to enrich themselves. How else could they explain their immense wealth? For years there were no names for them except chor and daku.

But the shoe is now on the other foot, and Khans’ enemies have proven no less vindictive, abusive and unprincipled. They recorded and made public his recent intimate conversations with a young woman involved in the affair of her out-of-wedlock daughter, and exposed the shenanigans of her close supporters.

More seriously, they presented plausible evidence that Mr. Clean defrauded billions in the Al Qadir and Toshakhana cases. Which is darker: the pot or the kettle? Make your choice.

Everyone knows that politics is dirty business everywhere. Just look at the antics of Silvio Berlusconi, the corrupt former Prime Minister of Italy. But if the occupants of a vehicle include calm and trustworthy referees, the worst is still avoidable. Unfortunately, Pakistan is not so blessed; its senior judiciary split along partisan lines.

The outer body is the army, made to protect the occupants from what is outside. But he repeatedly entered the interior of vehicles, trying to choose the driver. Free and fair elections are not acceptable. Last November, months after the army’s love affair with the Khan soured, outgoing army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa confessed that for seven decades the army s was unconstitutionally interfering with politics.

But a simple mea culpa is not enough. Run the economy or do DHA [Defence Housing Authority] neither is the job of the army. Agents are not trained to run airlines, sugar mills, fertilizer factories, or insurance and advertising companies. Special exemptions and loopholes legalized tax evasion and disadvantaged civilian competitors.

A decisive role in national politics, whether hidden or overt, was sought for the personal enrichment of individuals. It had nothing to do with national security.

Pakistani politician Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, chairman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal and leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, and Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, during a protest outside the Supreme Council Court of Pakistan on granting bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad on May 15. Credit: Reuters.

While Khan has focused solely on the army’s efforts to dislodge him, his violent supporters supplement these accusations by challenging his unearned privileges. When they stormed Rawalpindi headquarters, attacked an ISI facility in Pindi, and burned down the corps commanders’ house in Lahore, they did the unimaginable. But, piquing everyone’s curiosity, no tank faced the enraged crowds. No self-defense was visible in the social media videos. Puzzled Baluchis ask: What if an army installation had been attacked in Quetta or Gwadar? Would there be carpet bombing? Artillery barrages?

The cogs that make any economy work are business and commerce. Pakistanis are generally very good at this. Their keen sense of profit leads them to excel in real estate development, mining, retail, hospitality, and franchising fast food chains. But this trick translates into tax evasion, and Pakistan therefore has the lowest tax-to-GDP ratio among South Asian countries.

The law seems powerless to change that. When a trader regularly falsifies his tax return, any guilt is quickly expiated by donating a spoonful of cash to a madressah, mosque, or hospital. In February, the pious men of Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran (Central Traders Organization) threatened a protest movement across the country to prevent any attempt to collect taxes. The government backed down.

The engine, of course, is what turns the wheels of an economy. Developing countries use available technologies to substitute imports and produce certain exportable goods. A powerful engine can scale mountains, ride through natural disasters like the monster flood of 2022, or survive Covid-19 and events like the Ukraine War. A weakling relies on neighborhood friends China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to push him up the hill. By dialing three letters I/M/F, he can call a towing company.

The weakness of the Pakistani engine is normally explained by various excuses: inadequate infrastructure, insufficient investments, heavy state enterprises, excessive bureaucracy, poor fiscal management, etc. But truth be told, the poverty of our human resources is what really matters.

For proof, look at China in the 1980s, which had more problems than Pakistan but had an educated and hard-working population. Economists say these qualities, particularly among the Chinese diaspora of the 1990s, fueled the Chinese miracle.

The fuel, finally, is the human brain. When properly educated and trained, it is voraciously consumed by all economic engines. Pakistan is the weakest here. The allocation of small resources for education is only a tenth of the problem.

More importantly, draconian social control through schools and an ideology-centered curriculum cripple young minds from the start, crushing independent thinking and reasoning abilities. The leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Pakistan Democratic Movement agree that this must never change. Consequently, Pakistani children have and will continue to have lower skills and weaker learning attitudes than children in China, Korea or even India.

The prognosis: It’s hard to see much good in a shrill catfight between rapacious rivals hungry for power and revenge. None have a positive agenda for the country.

While Pakistan’s dreaded second rupture will not happen, the descent to the bottom will accelerate as the poor starve, cities become increasingly unlivable and the rich flee west. Whether or not elections are held in October and Khan rises from the ashes is irrelevant. Fixing what went wrong for 75 years is what’s important.

The writer is a physicist and writer based in Islamabad.

This article first appeared on Dawn.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/article/1049205/politics-not-imran-khan-alone-is-to-blame-for-pakistans-current-predicament The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

