Politics
Opposition presidential candidate adopts ultranationalist rhetoric to beat Erdogan in runoff
Levent Kenez/Stockholm
Main opposition leader and presidential candidate Kemal Kldarolu changed his rhetoric and campaign strategy after failing to win Turkey’s May 14 presidential election, necessitating a May 28 runoff. Kldarolu, in a short video posted yesterday, tried to woo supporters of nationalist Sinan Ogan, who won 5.28% of the vote on Sunday, denying President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a victory.
Ogan is the candidate of an alliance advocating the return of refugees to their homes in Syria, voluntarily or by force. A former member of the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Ogan said he would announce who he will support in the second round after negotiations with competing parties.
Kldarolu, the National Alliance candidate, who was formed by six opposition parties which conducted a positive campaign until May 14, followed a strategy centered on the country’s economic difficulties and promised to return to a parliamentary governance system instead of the current executive presidency.
When Erdogan won 49.5% of the vote, it became clear that voter preferences were based on identity, national security and terrorism. Erdoan even increased his vote in the region which was hit by two earthquakes in February that killed more than 50,000 people, according to the latest official figures, despite his failure to deliver aid and dispatch teams of relief immediately after the disaster.
Kldarolu, who got 45% of the vote on Sunday, began the video by saying, “We will not leave the government of our homeland to the people who brought us 10 million refugees. Protecting the border is an honor.
“We will not leave our homeland to those who are unable to protect our honor and to those who just sit and watch this flood of refugees,” he added.
As of May 11, 3,388,689 documented Syrians were granted temporary protection status in Turkey. The opposition claims that the number of Syrians in Turkey is much higher than official figures.
According to official records, 211,908 Syrians have obtained Turkish citizenship. Opposition parties claim that this number is also much higher in reality and that the government secretly naturalized many more Syrians in order to increase their votes in the 2023 elections. Turkish media reported that a significant number of Naturalized Syrians have changed their names to avoid being noticed in voter registration surveys.
mit zda, a staunch supporter of Oan and leader of the far-right Victory Party (Zafer), claimed that Syrians and undocumented migrants were looting in earthquake-affected areas and suggested that the order be given to the army to fire on them.
zda has long claimed that Syrians have been forced to migrate to Turkey under a scheme introduced by foreign powers under which they will change Turkey’s demographic structure in accordance with their own strategy and lead the country towards a catastrophic civil war.
Kldarolu accused Erdogan of plotting against the Turkish military by collaborating with the United States and the Glen movement, a group critical of Erdogan, referring to the 2012 trials of Ergenekon, an underground organization accused of plotting against the Turkish government . By repeating this argument, often made by ultranationalists, Kldarolu showed that he had taken a more nationalist position.
Kldarolu also accused Erdogan of being under Russian control. In a tweet in Turkish and Russian that he posted before May 14, Kldarolu said that there could be Russian interference in the elections and told Russians not to interfere in our internal affairs, which to which Erdogan said, “If you attack Putin, I can’t be silent,” although Kldarolu did not mention Putin by name.
During the election campaign, Erdogan accused Kldarolu of collaborating with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Glen movement and of harming the Turkish family structure by defending LGBT rights.
Kldarolu, who has led a pro-Western campaign, stressed the importance of the NATO alliance and said if elected he would improve relations between Turkey and the West. However, the huge increase in the number of nationalist and Islamist voters in the May 14 elections could mean that these promises will not be repeated until the second round.
“Let those who love their country go to the polls. They want to distract you with all kinds of lies and misperceptions and those who claim to be the opposition. My dear young people, get up, get up! We will fight until the end. We will definitely win, Kldarolu said at the end of the video.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
