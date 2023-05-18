Chinese ship capsizes in Indian Ocean with 39 people on board, Xi Jinping orders search and rescue





Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered a search and rescue operation after a Chinese fishing boat with 39 crew members on board capsized in the Indian Ocean south of the Maldives. The boat, Lupeng Yuanyu 028, capsized on Tuesday morning with 17 Chinese sailors, 17 Indonesians and five Filipinos on board, according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV. None of the missing persons have been found so far and the exact location of the incident remains unclear. Philippine Coast Guard said in a statement that it was monitoring the incident in coordination with the Chinese Embassy, ​​adding that the cause of the capsize was unclear. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends around the world? Get the answers with SCMP knowledgeour new curated content platform with explanations, FAQs, analysis and infographics presented by our award-winning team. The vessel was operated by Penglai Jinglu Fishery, a company based in the eastern province of Shandong. The company is active in deep-sea fishing, export processing, the sale of prepared foods, marine agriculture and shipbuilding. The company owns six squid fishing vessels and six ultra-low temperature tuna longliners that operate year-round in waters near the North Pacific, Indian Ocean and South America. It mainly exports aquatic products to Japan, the United States and the European Union. According to ship tracking site FleetMon, the boat left Cape Town, South Africa on May 3 and appeared to be heading for Busan, South Korea. Xi ordered provincial authorities, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and other departments to immediately activate the emergency response system to assess the situation and send forces. additional relief. Xi urged the foreign ministry and overseas embassies to strengthen contacts with local parties to coordinate international search and rescue operations. Rescue teams from Australia and several other countries have arrived at the scene. The story continues China has sent two vessels – Lupeng Yuanyu 018 and Yuanfu Hai – to the scene, and other rescue forces are heading for waters where contact has been lost. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked countries in the region, including Australia, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Indonesia and the Philippines, to join the effort. Xi added that early warning systems for safety risks should be strengthened for distant water fishing operations. In a separate instruction, Chinese Premier Li Qiang demanded that the coordinating parties make maximum efforts to organize rescue operations and reduce casualties. China has the largest deep-sea fishing fleet in the world with nearly 3,000 vessels, some operating as far south as South America, the South Pacific and the Indian Ocean. In January, the Hong Kong-flagged freighter Jin Tian capsized in waters between South Korea and Japan, killing six Chinese citizens and two Myanmar nationals. Nine other people are still missing. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice on China and Asia for over a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP Facebook And Twitter pages. Copyright 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

