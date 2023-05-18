After Imran Khan’s arrest, the confrontation with the army intensifies





Welcome to Foreign Policy South Asia Brief.

This week’s highlights: The confrontation between former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the political establishment escalates, India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party loses Karnataka state elections and a major cyclone causes damage in Coxs Bazar, Bangladesh.

Sign up to receive South Asia Brief in your inbox every Wednesday. Sign up to receive South Asia Brief in your inbox every Wednesday.

A week after his arrest for corruption, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a growing confrontation with the country’s political establishment. Recent developments suggest that Pakistan’s military rulers are doing all they can to keep Khan and his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party out of politics. National elections, currently scheduled for October, are looming.

Khan blamed Pakistani army chief Asim Munir for ordering his arrest by paramilitary forces last Tuesday; he was released a few days later. Just before his arrest, Khan repeated allegations that a senior army officer was behind an assassination attempt on him in November, which the army denies. The Pakistani military does not take well to such public allegations.

On Monday, the military issued a statement promising to use Pakistan’s military law to prosecute protesters who attacked military installations after Khans’ arrest, warning that restraint will no longer be exercised. (PTI leaders have denounced the violence.) The 1952 law involves the use of military trials, primarily to prosecute military officers. A 2015 amendment gave the military more leeway to prosecute civilians, but it expired in 2019.

This statement, endorsed by civilian leaders, should be read in the context of recent decisions by Pakistan’s Supreme Court, which ordered the release of Khans and overturned an earlier government decision to delay two provincial elections. Army chiefs appear concerned that the high courts might be too lenient on Khan and are literally seeking to take the law into their own hands.

Even before the military’s statement, Pakistani authorities detained other PTI leaders, allegedly for their role in the violent protests. In conversations with Foreign Policy, PTI supporters in Pakistan also described friends being arrested in recent days for taking part in peaceful protests. According to the party, the police even arrested family members of PTI leaders. A few PTI leaders have now announced they will quit the party, citing protests against the military, although they may have come under pressure to quit.

Khan remains out on bail at the moment, but he could be re-arrested on one of several charges against him, which he dismisses as politically motivated. On Wednesday, Khan said police surrounded his home and he feared he could be detained again. Islamabad has now accused him of harboring people involved in the violent protests and threatened to stage a police operation if he does not hand them over to authorities within 24 hours.

Although detentions of PTI leaders and supporters can weaken the party, re-arresting Khan and holding him for an extended period could deal him a damaging blow. The PTI revolves around its charismatic and popular leader, and the party may struggle to maintain its momentum and identity with him behind bars.

Moreover, senior Pakistani leaders, both civilian and military, seem determined to prevent Khan from returning to power; with him in long-term detention, he could redouble his efforts to have him disqualified from public office before the election. But with the courts pushing back against the current government of Pakistan and the influence of the military weakened by public fury, this strategy is not guaranteed to succeed.

De-escalation can prove elusive. After reports surfaced that some corps commanders had refused to carry out Munirs’ orders, PTI supporters hoped the military could ease its crackdown. But the army denied this information and issued a warning of no restraint. There is already bad blood between Munir and Khan; the army chief was fired from his post as spy chief when Khan was prime minister, reportedly after Munir produced evidence of corruption linked to Khan’s wife.

Prior to Khan’s arrest, government and opposition leaders met to try to ease tensions. But recent events have apparently taken the talks off the table because the mood is not conducive to talks, but also because many would-be opposition negotiators are in jail. As for the prospects of external mediation, the United Arab Emirates, one of Pakistan’s main partners, reportedly offered its services and was rebuffed by Munir.

The trajectory of the crisis now appears to hinge on national elections, which will stoke tensions whether they go as planned or not. If the vote takes place in October, the losers will likely reject the results. But postponing the elections would violate the constitution and defy the will of the public.

The October elections could mark a victory for constitutionalism and thus offer Pakistanis the best chance to emerge, even if they only bring short-term relief to the political crisis.

BJP loses in Karnataka. The Indian National Congress, the country’s main opposition party, won a landslide victory in the southern state of Karnataka in last week’s elections, dealing a blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP, which leads the national government, controlled Karnataka; The Congress won 135 of the 224 seats in the state legislature, its biggest electoral triumph in Karnataka since 1989. The BJP lost 38 seats, finishing a distant second with 66 seats, while the Congress won 55.

It should be noted that the BJP has never held power in any southern state other than Karnataka, which also has a history of dumping incumbents. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the campaign in his final weeks, banking on his popularity to maintain BJP control over the state. This marks a rare case in which a referendum on Modis’ popularity did not go the way of the prime ministers.

The BJP’s Hindu nationalism may have played a role in the defeat: Congress campaigned on the themes of inclusion and tolerance, a tactic that did not help it in other state elections l ‘last year. Congressional leaders also attribute their victory to a focus on day-to-day issues such as inflation and unemployment.

The victory is a personal triumph for de facto party leader Rahul Gandhi, who has sought to reinvigorate Congress by staging a solitary march across the country to call for unity. The question now is whether the party can sustain its momentum, with six more state elections this year and national polls looming in 2024. The BJP remains buoyed by Modis’ popularity, including in Uttar Pradesh , one of the main electoral prizes.

In the end, Congress struggled to counter Modis’ charisma and the ruling parties’ Hindu nationalist ideology. And Gandhi himself may not be eligible to run in national elections unless the courts overturn a libel conviction from earlier this year, which Congress has dismissed as politically motivated.

A major cyclone hits Bangladesh. One of the most destructive cyclones in decades made landfall in Bangladesh on Sunday. As the storm approached, the biggest concern was the fate of more than a million Rohingya refugees living in camps in Coxs Bazar, who are expected to be in the eye of the storm. Authorities moved hundreds of thousands of people to safer areas and the camp avoided a direct hit. The bulk of the storm’s damage fell on neighboring Myanmar.

Nonetheless, a statement from Catholic Relief Services warned that while refugee camps in Bangladesh have not been hit as hard as expected, there is still widespread damage. Initial reports said 12,000 homes were destroyed in Coxs Bazaar and nearby St. Martin’s Island, a local tourist attraction. The island also faced food, water and power shortages several days after the storm.

This week, India faces a delicate diplomatic challenge. Afghanistan’s ambassador to New Delhi, Farid Mamundzay (who took office under the previous government), has denied the Taliban claiming to have replaced him at the embassy. According to Mamundzay, one of his colleagues defected to the Taliban regime while the ambassador was traveling outside India. The Taliban appointed this employee to replace him.

Although no country has recognized the Taliban regime, some of its representatives now work in Afghan embassies in the country’s wider neighborhood. But in these other cases, the leadership of the embassy in place offered no resistance.

India has not commented on the matter, and it will have to be careful: it had close ties to the government of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, but its relations with the Taliban regime are surprisingly cordial. Last year, New Delhi reopened its embassy in Kabul. India is keen to maintain its influence in Afghanistan and pursue its own interests with a presence on the ground.

As a result, New Delhi may opt for a strategic silence, hoping the issue will blow up and perhaps the Taliban will give up their claim to the embassy. But it will become more difficult if the Taliban ask India to intervene. If so, New Delhi would probably support Mamundzay; his non-recognition of the Taliban means he has no obligation to address the regime’s diplomatic concerns.

A Dawn editorial welcomes the completion of Pakistan’s latest census, which shows the country’s population has risen to 246 million, but laments how some political parties have criticized the results. Perhaps the best solution is to accept the numbers as they are and work to improve the process so that there are minimal complaints about the Eighth Census a decade later, he argues.

Analyst Nur-Mohammad Sheikh says in the Dhaka Tribune that the Bangladeshi government should continue its efforts to repatriate Rohingya refugees. Since the Rohingya are citizens of Myanmar, their dignified return to their country with guarantees of protection from the Myanmar government may be the only long-term solution to this crisis, he writes.

In the print, dermatologist Deepali Bhardwaj discusses the growing popularity of South Korean skincare in India. The Korean wave has taken India by storm and its influence on the cosmetics industry is no exception, she writes.

