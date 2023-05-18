PM Modi to launch Rs 8,000 cr railway projects in Odisha





TNI Office, Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to practically lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several railway projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Odisha. The ceremony will take place Thursday around 12:30 p.m. Additionally, the Prime Minister will also point out the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express which will pass through several districts of Odisha and West Bengal including Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur. The new Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week except Thursday, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience. Its introduction should stimulate tourism and promote the economic development of the region. In addition, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack stations. These revamped stations will offer modern amenities, ensuring a world-class experience for rail travellers. The Prime Minister will also enshrine the full electrification of Odisha’s railway network, which will reduce operation and maintenance costs while minimizing reliance on imported crude oil. Other projects to be dedicated include the doubling of the Sambalpur-Titlagarh railway line and the establishment of new broad gauge railway lines between Angul-Sukinda and Bichhupali and Jhartarbha as well as the third lines for Rourkela-Jharsuguda and Manoharpur-Bondamunda . These new lines will meet increased traffic demands resulting from rapid industrial development in Odisha’s steel, power and mining sectors. In addition, they will reduce the congestion of passenger traffic in these railway sections. Support independent journalism? Keep us alive. The event at Puri Railway Station is expected to be attended by Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, MP for Puri Pinaki Mishra and MP Jayanta Kumar Sarangi among others. From May 20, the semi-fast Vande Bharat Express with 16 coaches will start its regular run. The train will leave Howrah at 6.10am and arrive in Puri at 12.35pm. On the way back, it will depart from Puri at 1:50 p.m. and reach Howrah at 8:30 p.m. The train will make seven stops of two minutes each. Online and offline booking ticket reservations for the Vande Bharat Express are available from Wednesday. The fare for traveling from Puri to Howrah is Rs 1,265 (including Rs 162 for food) for a chair car and Rs 2,420 (including Rs 195 for food) for business class. Passengers can choose the ‘without food’ option and catering costs will be deducted from the fare.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://enewsinsight.com/pm-modi-to-launch-rs-8000-cr-railway-projects-in-odisha/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos