CNN’s Trump Town Hall and NBA Playoffs Settle Cable Scores





CNN’s town hall with former President Donald Trump topped its cable news rivals in its timeslot, trailing only the NBA basketball playoffs in the ratings.

Town Hall from 8-9:10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time last Wednesday drew an average of 3.308 million viewers, 11th among prime-time cable programs aired between May 8 and Sunday, behind six playoff games NBA on TNT and four on ESPN, and 47th overall, according to live plus same-day numbers released Tuesday by Nielsen.

The viewership was the second-largest for a CNN single-candidate town hall since 2016, behind the Sept. 17, 2020 town hall with President Biden, which averaged 3.465 million viewers.

Fox News Channel averaged 1.446 million during the town hall with Fox News Tonight, hosted by former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and the first 10 minutes of Hannity; in the same timeslot, MSNBC averaged 1.398 million with All in With Chris Hayes and the first 10 minutes of Alex Wagner Tonight.

The New York Knicks’ 112-103 win over the Miami Heat averaged 4.388 million viewers from 7:30 p.m. to 10:08 p.m. EDT across from City Hall. The playoff game was 10th for the week among prime-time cable programs and 39th overall.

Digital viewing added 100,000 viewers to the town hall’s viewership, giving it a total viewership of 3.408 million, according to CNN.

City Hall and Anderson Cooper 360, which averaged 2.152 million viewers, were the only CNN programs in the top 20 primetime cable shows of the week and the top 40, which also covers daytime and late-night night. By comparison, Fox News Channel had four programs in the top 20 and 16 in the top 40; MSNBC had one in the top 20 and two in the top 40.

City Hall was unable to shake CNN off its usual third-place status among cable news channels for the day or the week. It averaged 731,000 viewers throughout the day last Wednesday, compared to 1.319 million for Fox News Channel and 927,000 for MSNBC.

Fox News Channel was No. 1 in prime time among cable news networks for the 117th straight week and No. 3 among all cable networks for the third straight week, averaging 1.425 million viewers, 2.9 % lower than its average of 1.468 million the previous week.

MSNBC was fourth among cable networks for the fourth consecutive week after third and second place, with an average of 1.127 million viewers, 2.4% below its average of 1.155 million the previous week.

Coverage of the NBA playoffs gave TNT the win in the cable network race for the fourth consecutive week, averaging 2.925 million viewers. ESPN finished second for the third straight week, averaging 2.822 million.

ESPN’s coverage of Friday’s decisive Lakers 122-101 series win over the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference semifinal series had the highest ratings of any program, averaging 8.64 million viewers, and the biggest for a conference semifinal game since 2011.

TNT’s coverage of Games 3 and 4 of the Lakers-Warriors series also drew more viewers than any prime-time program. The Golden States’ 121-106 victory in Game 4 last Wednesday averaged 7.547 million viewers and the Lakers’ 104-101 victory in Game 3 on May 8 averaged 7.523 million viewers.

Primetime cable’s top 20 consisted of 10 NBA playoff games, six on TNT, and four on ESPN; CNN Town Hall with Trump and Anderson Cooper 360 following him; Stories The Curse of Oak Island; The Rachel Maddow Show; ESPN coverage of Game 6 of the NHL Second Round Playoff Series between the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken; four editions of Fox News Channels Hannity; and Stories The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.

CBS had each of the five highest-rated broadcast programs to win the broadcast network battle for the ninth straight week, 12th time in 13 weeks and 14th time in the past 16, averaging 4.6 million views. viewers.

60 Minutes tops the broadcast charts, averaging 6.695 million viewers, fourth overall. The only times CBS hasn’t finished first in the past 16 weeks have been the weeks of Feb. 6-13, when Fox aired Super Bowl LVII, and March 6-12, when ABC aired the Oscars.

ABC finished second for the fifth straight week after four straight third-place finishes, averaging 3.46 million viewers. Its ratings leader was American Idol, ninth for the week and sixth among non-sports programs, with an average of 6.325 million viewers.

NBC was third among broadcast networks for the fifth straight week after four straight second-place finishes, averaging 2.95 million viewers. Chicago Fire was its highest-rated program for the second straight week, averaging 5.946 million viewers, 12th overall and eighth among non-sports programming.

Fox averaged 2.02 million viewers. The procedural drama 9-1-1 had its biggest viewership, averaging 4.477 million viewers, 34th for the week and 27th among non-sports shows.

Each of the original eight episodes of 9-1-1 airing in 2023 was Fox’s highest-ranked show for its week.

The CW averaged 310,000 viewers. The superhero drama Superman & Lois was its seventh-biggest draw for the seventh time in the eight weeks it aired this season, averaging 552,000 viewers, tied for 156th among programs aired with the episodes of the 1960-68 CBS comedy The Andy Griffith Show which aired at 8:30 p.m. May 9 and last Wednesday on MeTV.

The top 20 primetime programs consisted of five NBA playoff games, three on ESPN and two on TNT; seven scripted CBS programs and its 60 Minutes newsmagazine; three episodes of Jeopardy! Masters and American Idol on ABC; two series scripted by NBC and its singing competition The Voice.

The Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was Netflix’s most-streamed title for the second week in a row with 158.68 million hours watched of its six episodes in their first full week of release. Viewership was up 7% from the 148.28 million hours watched the previous week when episodes were available for four days.

Netflix’s most popular film was the action thriller starring Jennifer Lopez The Mother with 83.71 million hours watched in its first three days of release.

