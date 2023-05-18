“I hope this isn’t the last time you and I speak” – Zelenskyys words to Boris the night…

Guto Harri recounted the night Russia invaded Ukraine and a solemn appeal between Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a grim 4am call with Boris Johnson the night of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, former No10 communications chief Guto Harri has revealed.

Speaking on his Unprecedented podcast, Mr Harri revealed Boris Johnson’s actions the night Russian troops crossed the border into Ukraine in February last year.

Mr Harri said: It was about 4am, the phone rings, I hang on to it next to the bed, and I pick it up and it’s the very quiet voice of the No 10 Military Attaché, a man who in a past life had commanded our special forces.

He says, as if he’s been up for days, “I’m going to let the boss sleep because he’s screwed, but you should know that Russian troops have crossed the border.” They are advancing on Kyiv. Our worst fears are underway.

I was just as clear: “Don’t let him sleep. Wake him up now. He’s gonna want to be on it in a nanosecond. And within five minutes Boris was on the phone with President Zelenskyy and a few of us were listening.

He continued: Zelensky was out of breath. He was anxious, but very calm, considering what was going on. It was heartbreaking, it was haunting. He brought it to all of us. It was extremely sobering.

We really couldn’t believe this was seriously underway. A superpower advancing on a neighbor who has done nothing to provoke it. Boris couldn’t have been clearer that we were there to help Ukraine in any way possible, using whatever we could deploy within reason.

But at the time, I think it was a man-to-man thing where he basically imagined himself in this bunker in his own capital with foreign troops advancing on this town and his life in danger.

I remember very well that he said to me: ‘Are you okay? How are you, Volodymyr? Do you have good people around you? Are you safe? Can we do anything to protect you?

And Volodymyr Zelenskyy was equally clear that he was fine. There were great people there, but he told Boris: “I’m fine, I have great people, but you never know when Russian special forces are crawling all over town.”

I just hope this isn’t the last time you and I talk.

The comments come as Putin and Zelenskyy prepare for meetings with a delegation of leaders from six African countries to discuss a possible plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Cyril Ramaphosa said he spoke by phone with Mr Putin and Mr Zelenskyy over the weekend and they each agreed to host “a peace mission from African leaders” in Moscow and Kyiv respectively.

“The main thing of our discussions is to try to find a peaceful solution to the devastating conflict in Ukraine,” Ramaphosa said.

The leaders of Zambia, Senegal, the Republic of Congo, Uganda and Egypt will form the delegation with Mr. Ramaphosa, he said in a statement, and Mr. Putin and Mr. Zelenskyy gave him the green light to “begin preparations”.

Four of the African countries – South Africa, the Republic of Congo, Senegal and Uganda – abstained in last year’s UN vote on condemning the Russian invasion. Zambia and Egypt voted in favor of the motion.

Mr. Ramaphosa did not give a timetable or set parameters for the possible peace talks. Mr Zelenskyy has previously said he would not consider a peace deal to end the 15-month war until Russian forces withdrew from Ukrainian territory.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was also briefed on the meetings planned by the African delegation and “welcomed the initiative”, Ramaphosa said.

Neither the Kremlin nor Kyiv have responded to the idea of ​​peace talks.