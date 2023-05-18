Pakistan’s Punjab government gives Imran Khan 24 hours to hand over ‘terrorists’ hiding in his Lahore residence





Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan addresses the people of the nation virtually, Monday, May 15, 2023. | Photo credit: PTI

On May 17, the caretaker government of Pakistan’s Punjab province claimed some “30 to 40” terrorists were hiding at the Lahore residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, giving him a 24-hour ultimatum to hand them over or face severe action.

In March, police stormed Mr Khan’s residence in Zaman Park to arrest him, but strong resistance from his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, thwarted that plan.

Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. The police surrounded my house.https://t.co/jsGck6uFRj

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 17, 2023

“We have received an intelligence report that some 30 to 40 terrorists who participated in the attack on military installations, especially the house of the corps commander in Lahore on May 9, are hiding at Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park. We are giving a 24-hour ultimatum to Khan and his party to hand them over to the police or face harsh measures,” acting Punjab information minister Amir Mir said during a briefing. a press conference.

Mr. Mir, who is the brother of well-known presenter Hamid Mir, urged Mr. Khan to take this ultimatum seriously as law enforcement has reserved the right to arrest terrorists from his house.

Calling the May 9 protesters “terrorists”, Mr Mir said the government was aware of their presence at Mr Khan’s residence in Zaman Park because it had credible intelligence reports.

“The intelligence report that has arrived is very alarming,” Mir said, adding that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the “terrorists” in Zaman Park through geolocation.

Geo-fencing is a technology that makes it possible to record or limit the movements of a person, a vehicle, etc. using satellite signals.

Recalling the recent violent protests in the country following the arrest of deposed Prime Minister Khan, Mr Mir alleged that “the PTI leadership planned the attack before the arrest [of Imran Khan]The arrest of Mr Khan, 70, on May 9 by paramilitary Rangers at the High Court premises in Islamabad sparked violent protests from his supporters across Pakistan.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, protesters stormed the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and also burned down the corps commander’s house in Lahore.

Police have claimed 10 lives in violent clashes while Mr Khan’s party says 40 of its workers lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

Mr Mir alleged that Mr Khan had been targeting the military for more than a year as part of an established plan.

The acting information minister said the government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy “on violence and that acting chief minister Mohsin Naqvi had given the Punjab police carte blanche to deal with arsonists.

“Several arsonists were in contact with people inside Zaman Park during the attack on the corps commander’s house. They will be an example so that no one commits such an act in the future,” said Mr. .Mir.

“Those who have been arrested so far are under scrutiny. Cases are forwarded after 100% confirmation [of their involvement],” he said.

He said the government had decided that the attackers of the military installations would be tried in military courts while an official announcement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Pakistan’s National Security Committee had endorsed the decision made during the the meeting of corps commanders to judge the “attackers” under the law on the army and the law on official secrets.

However, the proposed decision to try the arsonists under the tough army law has come under heavy criticism, with rights groups such as Amnesty International and the National Human Rights Commission of the United States. Pakistan having expressed their concerns.

The army had previously issued a statement saying it would no longer show restraint against those who attacked its buildings.

Law enforcement has arrested more than 7,000 PTI workers across Pakistan, including 4,000 from Punjab for setting fire to and vandalizing civilian and military facilities after violence erupted following the arrest of M Khan last week.

Meanwhile, Mr. Khan strongly condemned the May 17 “unlawful arrests” and abduction of PTI workers and leaders.

I strongly condemn the illegal arrests and kidnappings of our workers and leaders. Our Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi and General Secy Asad Umar have also been incarcerated for over a week now. Moreover, despite court orders, journalist Imran Riaz Khan was not presented

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 17, 2023

“I never imagined that women in our society would be treated so disgracefully and the sanctity of the chadar and the dewari char would be so violated,” he said in a series of tweets.

“Despite court orders, journalist Imran Riaz Khan has not been brought to court and there are confirmed reports of torture against his wife being imprisoned? It is only to sow terror among people so that they are not defending their constitutional rights,” he said.

He further said: “The video evidence of the barbaric treatment meted out to our supporters is reprehensible. Many of our female MPs, supporters and workers are being held in prisons across Pakistan in inhumane conditions, vulnerable to police excesses.

“These abductions and the treatment inflicted on women by this fascist government are not only serious human rights violations, but are strictly against our culture and Islamic teachings. All these women must be released immediately. Their incarceration continues is inadmissible. I also raise this with international human rights organisations.” Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him because of its independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistans-punjab-govt-gives-imran-khan-24-hour-deadline-to-handover-terrorists-hiding-at-his-lahore-residence/article66862156.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos