Xi Jinping woos Central Asia as Russian influence wanes

President Xi Jinping is stepping up efforts to bolster China’s influence in Central Asia by hosting his first in-person regional summit dedicated to strengthening ties with a region traditionally dominated by Russia.

With Moscow weakened and distracted by the war in Ukraine, the two-day summit starting Thursday is a chance for Beijing to promote stronger economic and political relations with five strategically important former Soviet republics, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

I don’t think China will replace Russia’s importance in Central Asia in a very short time, but [competition for influence] has already started, said Chienyu Shih, an associate researcher at the Taiwan Institute for National Defense and Security Research. They are in a kind of silent competition mode.

China has played up the symbolism of the summit, which offers Xi a chance to show off his statesmanship even as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida prepares to host the G7 in Hiroshima this weekend.

China is hosting the meeting in Xian, the ancient Chinese capital from where the Silk Road trade route once snaked through Central Asia towards Europe. This year also marks the 10th anniversary of Xi’s launch of his modern Silk Road equivalent, the billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative.

Beijing sees Central Asia as key to the security of its politically sensitive western region of Xinjiang, where it has been accused of repressing the indigenous Muslim Uyghur population. The region is also an important source of energy and a channel for land trade with Europe.

Russia began to lose influence in the former Soviet Union amid widespread concern over the war in Ukraine. Moscow has also lost its traditional role as peacekeeper, notably being absent in the border skirmishes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan last year.

Kazakhstan, one of Russia’s closest partners, has refused to back the invasion or recognize Moscow’s annexation of Ukrainian territory and even signed an intelligence-sharing deal with Turkey last year. , a member of the NATO alliance.

In a sign that Russia wants to retain its grip, President Vladimir Putin invited the five Central Asian leaders to attend the annual Victory Day parade celebrations in Moscow last week, some at the last minute.

The rushed organization said most leaders initially politely avoided the trip, but when Putin called, it became not only difficult, but dangerous to say no, wrote Temur Umarov, a fellow at the Carnegie Russia and Eurasia Center. , in a column. .

According to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Central Asian economies boomed in part due to an influx of investment from Russian individuals and businesses following the outbreak of hostilities. Some Central Asian countries are benefiting from increased remittances from migrant workers to Russia, as labor there becomes more scarce.

Central Asian countries are caught in the crossfire, worried about being swept away by Putin’s war but unable to resist the economic benefits of remaining one of Russia’s few windows to the world, Umarov wrote.

Anything that gives the impression that the region is leaning one way or the other should not be seen as full support for Russia or a break with it, he wrote.

The Xian summit is China’s third with so-called C5 countries, but previous meetings have been held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beijing’s increased focus on Central Asia dates back to 2012, when Xi launched a westward marching strategy, according to Yang Jiang, a senior fellow at the Danish Institute for International Studies. The following year, Xi launched the BRI in Kazakhstan.

China’s trade with the five countries totaled $70.2 billion last year, while nearly 80 percent of China-Europe freight trains passed through the region, Chinese state media said.

China is the biggest gas buyer in Central Asia. The region also has reserves of rare earth metals, notably in Kazakhstan. China can play a key role in exploiting and extracting these reserves, said Yunis Sharifli, a researcher at the Central Asia Barometer, a research organization.

Analysts said China could offer to help the region with green energy projects, building 5G mobile networks and expanding road and rail links.

Another plan that could be discussed is a proposal for China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to build a $4.1 billion rail link that would open up rail-only travel to Europe. That would avoid going through Russia, which is under Western sanctions over the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, analysts say.

Although China is not trying to duplicate Russia’s military presence, Moscow retains bases in the region, analysts say Xi could use the summit to announce greater security cooperation.

China is already cooperating with Tajikistan to prevent militants, weapons and drugs from crossing the border into Xinjiang. Xi could try to go further with a proposed regional security plan like China did with the Pacific islands last year, though the move ended in disappointment for Beijing.

China has always been aware of Russian sensitivities there and it will be interesting to see how far Xi goes, said Elizabeth Wishnick, senior researcher at CNA, a Washington think tank.

Many Central Asians were also suspicious of China’s intentions, and growing national indebtedness to Beijing was of growing concern, analysts said.

China’s position in Central Asia was damaged last month when its ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, said countries of the former Soviet Union had no effective status under international law. Beijing quickly backtracked on its comments, but the diplomat was not fired.

China’s problem is not about hard power but soft power, Sharifli said. He said people in the region wanted Chinese technology and investment, but were concerned about the Chinese presence.

Russia was still the dominant player and probably the favorite player in Central Asia, Wishnick said. I wouldn’t say that Xi can rest on his laurels with this conference.

Additional reporting by Max Seddon in Riga