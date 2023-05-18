Quad meeting canceled, PM Modi will continue his visit to Australia





WITH US President Joe Biden canceling his trip to Australia due to crucial debt ceiling talks in Washington, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced that the Quad leaders’ summit will not take place in Sydney. However, it is possible that the leaders of the Quad meet in Hiroshima, on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has scheduled bilateral engagements including a meeting with Albanians, business leaders and the Indian diaspora in Sydney, will continue with his planned trip to Australia, sources in New Delhi said. Early Wednesday morning, Biden announced he would postpone the Australian leg of his Asia trip, as well as that of Papua New Guinea, given the uncertainty and intense negotiations with the opposition Republican Party to ensure that America will not default on its debt for the first time. time in history. The Quad leaders’ meeting will not take place in Sydney next week, Albanese said later in Tweed Heads, a town in New South Wales. He said the leaders of the Quad, Australia, the United States, India and Japan, would now meet at the G7 summit in Hiroshima this weekend. We will, however, have this discussion between Quad executives in Japan. I thank Prime Minister (Fumio) Kishida for inviting me to attend the G7 and it is fitting that we talk. The Quad is an important body and we want to make sure that happens at the management level and have that discussion well over the weekend, Albanese said. The four leaders, President Biden, Prime Minister Kishida, Prime Minister Modi and myself will be at the G7, which will be held in Hiroshima on Saturday and Sunday. We are trying to get together during this time (and) I will have a bilateral discussion with President Biden, he said. At this point, we don’t have time for this arrangement, he said. He also said Modi will still travel to Australia next week. Prime Minister Modi will be here next week for a bilateral meeting with myself, Albanese told ABC radio in Brisbane. Modi will also have business meetings and hold a very public event at Homebush at Sydney’s Olympic Park, he said. He will also engage in commercial relations between Australia and India. I can’t wait to welcome him to Sydney,” said Albanese. Sources in Delhi said Modis’ commitments to Australia next week would remain unchanged apart from the Quad summit in Sydney. The Department of External Affairs had announced a three-country tour by Modis from Friday, which included his visit to Australia from May 22-24. In the first leg of his trip, Modi will travel to Hiroshima from May 19-21 for the annual G7 summit. From Japan, he will travel to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea where he will co-host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on May 22 with Prime Minister James Marape.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/quad-meet-cancelled-pm-modi-to-go-ahead-with-australia-visit-8615307/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos