Pakistani authorities warn ex-PM Imran Khan to hand over riot suspects and surround his house





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government on Wednesday accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan of harboring wanted aides and supporters for attacks on the military after his arrest last week, and warned he has 24 hours to postpone or face a police operation.

Khans’ arrest and ensuing violence have deepened political instability in the South Asian nation of 220 million.

Pakistan has faced the worst economic crisis in its history, with a long delay in securing IMF financing, essential to avert a balance of payments crisis.

Khan said his arrest was imminent.

Probably my last tweet before my next arrest, he tweeted on Wednesday evening, adding that police had surrounded his house in the eastern city of Lahore.

Information minister of Punjab provinces Amir Mir said intelligence and law enforcement agencies had identified that some 30 to 40 people accused of attacking military installations were hiding at Khans’ home in the eastern city of Lahore.

We are giving an ultimatum for these terrorists to be handed over to the police or there will be action, Mir told a news conference in the city. He warned that Khan had 24 hours to hand over the suspects and that a police operation would be launched if he did not comply.

Khans aide Iftikhar Durrani said the accusation that he harbored people suspected of involvement in the violence carried no weight and reiterated his call for an independent investigation.

Khan was arrested on May 9 on corruption allegations, which he denies. He was released on bail last Friday, and on Wednesday the High Court in Islamabad granted an extension of his bail until May 31, his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said.

Thousands of Khan’s supporters attacked and burned dozens of government and public buildings, including the army headquarters, after his arrest. More than 3,000 people are already in custody for this violence.

The former cricketing star politician has rallied his supporters to demand a snap election since he was ousted in a parliamentary confidence vote in April 2022.

Mir, the Punjab minister, and federal information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said those accused of attacking army installations during the violence would be tried in military courts.

The attacks on the country’s army are a sedition, Aurangzeb told a separate press conference on Wednesday.

The army had previously announced that defendants who attacked its facilities would be tried under army laws, saying the May 9 attacks were pre-planned and ordered by Khans party leaders, which he and his party deny.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), an independent civil rights group, said on Tuesday it opposed the use of military laws to try civilians, saying it risked denying their right to due process.

Earlier, Khan was granted an extension of his bail until May 31, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

The court extended bail, which was due to expire on Wednesday, as the prosecutor requested more time to produce details of the case against him, Khans’ lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/pakistan/pakistan-authorities-warn-ex-pm-imran-khan-to-hand-over-riot-suspects-surround-his-home-1.95820641

