Trump is responsible for the state of access to abortion in the United States





Trump said Wednesday he was solely responsible for the progress the anti-abortion movement has made in recent years. “Without me, the pro-Life movement would have continued to lose,” Trump told Truth Social. While taking credit for the movement’s successes, he publicly ignored its ramifications for the GOP as a whole. Loading Something is loading.

On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump said on social media that he and he alone were responsible for the fall of abortion rights in the United States.

“After 50 years of failure, with no one coming near it,” Trump told Truth Social, “I was able to kill Roe v. Wade, to everyone’s ‘shock,’ and for the first time put the Pro Life movement in a strong negotiating position over radicals who are willing to kill babies even in their 9th month, and beyond Without me, there wouldn’t be 6 weeks, 10 weeks, 15 weeks, or whatever is finally agreed. Without me, the pro Life movement would have continued to lose. Thank you President TRUMP!!!”

His message comes just under a day after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to declare his candidacy for president soon, verbally shot Trump during the signing of a bill for refusing several times to say what her preferred abortion policy would be.

“I think as a resident of Florida, you know, he didn’t give an answer on ‘would you have signed the heartbeat bill that Florida did,'” DeSantis said. There were all the exceptions that people talk about. The legislature put it in place. I signed the bill. I was proud to do it. He won’t answer whether he’ll sign it or not.”

Trump is, in many ways, directly responsible for changing the legality of abortion in parts of America

As Trump’s post on Truth Social grows on its own, his four years in office have been instrumental in overhauling the federal court system and, more importantly, the Supreme Court. Trump was able to confirm three conservative justices Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court, leading to a 6-3 conservative majority on the High Court.

With a large majority, conservative justices chose in 2022 to take up Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, ultimately ruling in a way that dismantled and struck down federal abortion protections in the United States. .

Following the 2022 Supreme Court ruling, Trump-chosen federal judges also helped overturn protections for mail-order abortion pills, like mifepristone. Earlier this year, Trump-appointed Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled the Food and Drug Administration broke the law in the way it approved the drug, saying access to the drug should be suspended.

The Supreme Court has since issued an emergency order to stay Kacsmaryk’s decision, sending him to a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday. The three justices were each appointed by a Republican president, including two by Trump himself.

However, abortion politics is bad for Republicans now.

While Trump takes credit for the anti-abortion movement’s recent, quick wins, he has publicly ignored its downsides to Republicans in elections across the country. Instead, according to Rolling Stone, the former president privately told those around him earlier in the year that Republicans were “getting killed over abortion” and “the health issue.” ‘abortion”.

He’s not wrong.

The Pew Research Center found that following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the nation’s abortion rights, 62% of Americans said abortion should be legal in “all or most cases”.

With that in mind, after the Supreme Court ruling, Democratic campaigns largely focused on the 2022 midterm issue and had great success mobilizing voters. Political pundits widely expected a 2022 “red wave” midterm election in the House, as is what traditionally happens after a Democratic president’s first two years in office, however, the GOP barely took control of the House of Representatives, and now holds a slim majority that is much smaller than expected.

Abortion access will likely continue to play an outsized role in the 2024 election as well, as GOP candidates have openly talked about instituting a federal ban on abortion.

Enacting a national abortion ban “is profoundly more important than any short-term policy,” former Vice President Mike Pence, the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, said in September 2022.

Ultimately, Trump’s Wednesday Truth Social post is true that there is currently no one more responsible for the current state of abortion rights in America. At the same time, however, he is equally responsible for the broad backlash and struggles the GOP has had since the Supreme Court decision.

But don’t expect an article from Truth Social about it anytime soon.

