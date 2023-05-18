Leaders head to second round | News, Sports, Jobs

ANKARA, Turkey – Voters in Turkey will return to the polls in two weeks for a second round of elections to decide whether conservative President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or his main rival will lead a country struggling with skyrocketing inflation as he plays a key role in the expansion of NATO and the Middle East.

The May 28 second round of presidential elections that election officials announced on Monday will allow Turkey to decide whether the nation remains under the increasingly authoritarian president for a third decade, or if it can move down the longer path. democratic that Kemal Kilicdaroglu has claimed he can deliver.

As in previous years, the nationalist Erdogan led a very divisive campaign.

He portrayed Kilicdaroglu, who had received support from the country’s pro-Kurdish party, colluding with “terrorists” and supporting what he called “deviant” LGBTQ rights. As the devout leader of the predominantly Muslim country, grounded in secular principles, Erdogan has won support from conservative voters and courted more Islamists with his anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

In a bid to woo voters hit hard by inflation, he raised wages and pensions and subsidized electricity and gas bills, while boosting the defense industry and infrastructure projects from Turkey.

Some voters said the results announced on Monday should bolster Turkish democracy by reminding Erdogan of the importance of convincing voters.

Sena Dayan said she voted for the Erdogan alliance, but was not upset about the need for a second round.

“I think it’s good for the government, and better for our future, to reverse wrong decisions,” Dayan said in Istanbul. “Erdogan has too much confidence in himself. People have kind of broken that trust.

For others, Sunday’s vote showed just how polarized Turkey has become.

“I’m not happy at all,” said voter Suzan Devletsah. “I worry about the future of Turkey.”

Kilicdaroglu leads the main pro-secular opposition party, created by the founder of modern Turkey. He campaigned on a promise to reverse crackdowns on free speech and other forms of democratic backsliding and fix an economy battered by high inflation and currency devaluation.

The latest official statistics put inflation at around 44%, down from a peak of around 86%, but independent experts estimate them to be much higher.

As the results came in, it appeared that these elements had not rattled the electorate as many expected. Turkey’s conservative heartland voted overwhelmingly for the ruling party, with Kilicdaroglu’s main opposition winning most of the western and southern coastal provinces.

Western nations and foreign investors were particularly interested in the outcome because of Erdogan’s unorthodox economic leadership and often mercurial but successful efforts to place the country that spans Europe and Asia at the center of many major diplomatic negotiations.

Erdogan has faced electoral headwinds due to the cost of living crisis and criticism over the government’s response to February’s devastating earthquake. But with his alliance retaining its grip on parliament, Erdogan is now in a good position to win in the second round.

Preliminary results showed Erdogan winning 49.5% of the vote on Sunday, while Kilicdaroglu got 44.9% and third candidate Sinan Ogan got 5.2%, according to Ahmet Yener, the leader of the Supreme Electoral Council.

The remaining uncounted votes weren’t enough to tip Erdogan to outright victory, even though they all broke for him, Yener said. In the last presidential election in 2018, Erdogan won in the first round, with more than 52% of the vote.

Uncertainty hangs over the 3.4 million Syrian refugees who have been under Turkey’s temporary protection after fleeing war in neighboring Syria. Kilicdaroglu and Ogan have both campaigned to expel Syrians, arguing that they are a burden as Turkey faces an economic downturn, and the governments of Syrian President Bashar Assad and Erdogan work to improve conditions. relationship after years of hostility. Erdogan, who has welcomed Syrians to Turkey, has put them and other migrants on the negotiating table with Europe, which is struggling with the flow of people.