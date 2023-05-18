Trump already claims interference in the 2024 election





Donald Trump is casting doubt on the 2024 presidential election, warning against election interference nearly 18 months before the vote count.

Trump raged in a Truth Social post on Wednesday morning following further conservative dismay with the FBI, which special counsel John Durham concluded there was no evidence of collusion when launching his investigating Trump’s relationship with Russia ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump made open comments apparently asking for Russia’s help with his campaign some seven years ago, saying sadly, “Russia, if you listen, I hope you can find the missing 30,000 emails. I think you’ll probably be rewarded mightily by our press. Let’s see if that happens. He joked about it during his 2020 campaign.

The 300-page Crossfire Hurricane report states that “the FBI had no information in its holdings indicating that at any time during the campaign anyone in the Trump campaign had been in contact with Russian intelligence officials.”

Former President Donald Trump (center) appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023. Trump claims the upcoming presidential election will be rendered illegitimate in light of his indictments. Trump is casting doubt on the 2024 election following the release of the Durham Report, which slandered the FBI for its investigation into Trump-Russia ties leading up to the 2016 election.

“I HAVE BEEN FRAMED BY THE FBI AND THE DOJ,” Trump wrote in an all-caps post. “NOW IT CONTINUES WITH THE BOX PHOAX, THE ‘PERFECT’ PHONE CALL IN ATLANTA, THE MANHATTAN DA AND THE AGRICULTURAL ARRONDIE OF NEW YORK STATE. WHAT A GROUP, BUT ALL REPORT TO THE DOJ IN WASHINGTON. AGAIN .”

“THEY ARE PLAYING ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE IN 2024 BY ILLEGAL ENFORCEMENT AGAINST REPUBLICANS, ESPECIALLY YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT, ME.

Newsweek has contacted the Trump campaign by email for comment.

While Durham’s report says the FBI did not buy into “raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence” and investigated Trump-Russia ties without “actual evidence,” it “found no evidence that ‘an FBI official or employee has knowingly and intentionally participated in some type of conspiracy with others to…cause the FBI to initiate an investigation.’

The report pushed the FBI back into the spotlight and into the crosshairs of conservatives, with rejoinders from Republicans including Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. referring to the FBI investigation as a “hoax” and “armed corruption”.

Steve Bannon, who served as a White House adviser during the Trump administration, instead called Durham’s report an “epic failure” because it did not lead to some desired outcome.

“Where are the charges? [Special Counsel Robert Durham] had all access,” he said during a Tuesday episode of his Bannon’s War Room podcast. “He had an unlimited budget. He had spent six million dollars. He was four years old. Where’s the beef?”

Lisa Parshall, a political science professor at Daemen University, told Newsweek it might be unwise for Trump to publicize his various legal entanglements, given the Georgia case based on the 2020 election.

It also undermines faith in democratic institutions and elections, she said, which have become a staple of Trump’s political strategy while simultaneously damaging the long-term health of democracy.

“To persist with baseless fraud allegations given the unprecedented level of legal scrutiny given the 2020 presidential election that only validated the results is unconscionable,” Parshall said, adding that the words of Trump could “lay the groundwork” signaling that the aftermath of 2024 “may be uglier than the last.”

“This kind of rhetoric inflames his loyal base, but it has adverse consequences for the state’s election administration,” she added. “It is also a strategy of contestation in anticipation of a loss – a precalculated effort to justify the loss or to prepare the ground for contesting or attempting to invalidate the results by extra-legal means.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been continually maligned by Trump in recent weeks as speculation mounts about his entry into the GOP presidential race, has come to the former president’s defense.

“The Durham Report confirmed what we already knew: Armed Federal agencies fabricated a false conspiracy theory about Trump-Russia collusion,” DeSantis tweeted Monday. “It reminds us of the need to clean up these agencies, as they have never been held accountable for this gross abuse of power.”

On the same day, members of the Proud Boys who were convicted of seditious conspiracy asked if DeSantis would forgive them if elected president – in the same vein as Trump’s promise during his CNN town hall.

Adam Cayton, a government professor at the University of West Florida, told Newsweek that a microscope would remain on Trump and DeSantis. He said DeSantis needed to find an effective method to differentiate himself from Trump on such issues.

“[DeSantis is] running for president, which is apparently an increasingly safe assumption,” Cayton said. “He is running against the most popular and prominent Republican in the country. So you obviously think he should argue that he’s a better choice for some reason, and certainly that he’s a different choice.

“I think that could be a way of differentiating himself. I hope he differentiates himself from being in favor of the Constitution, from preserving democracy because people point out that [DeSantis is] different, but the policies are the same. There is a common differentiation between style and politics, and perhaps we should add a third one which is style, politics and democracy or the rule of law.

“So maybe he supports the same policies; his style is different, but he wouldn’t really want to violate the Constitution, or he wouldn’t support people who do.”

Durham was called by Republican Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, to discuss his findings and answer questions on May 25.

Update 5/17/23, 12:49 PM ET: This story has been updated with comment from Lisa Parshall.

