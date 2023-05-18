How to compare the border policies of Joe Biden and Donald Trump





The Biden administration has long been committed to a more “humane” approach to US immigration policy.

Just after taking office, US President Joe Biden pledged to end what he called a “moral and ethical” disgrace of Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The Trump administration had adopted a strict border policy and the Biden White House promised a more “humane” approach.

But the Democratic president has come under fire from immigration advocates who say his policy is too tough.

Here’s how the two US presidents compare.

Return migrants

What Trump did: In March 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Trump administration invoked Title 42, a controversial law meant to be a public health measure.

This policy allowed US authorities to quickly deport migrants – including asylum seekers – at the border.

Nearly 400,000 people were detained and deported between its implementation and January 2021, when Mr. Trump left the White House.

Even at the height of the pandemic, Title 42 faced frequent criticism from those who argued that the policy allowed the United States to deport asylum seekers without any legal process.

Human Rights Watch, for example, said the policy was “unlawful and violates the human rights of those subjected to it.”

What Biden did: He defended keeping Title 42 in place, using the pandemic as justification.

More than 2.28 million people were deported under Title 42 between January 2021 and March 2023, the latest month for which data is available.

But when the United States ended its public health emergency against the coronavirus on May 11, Title 42 expired with it.

To replace it, US immigration authorities have unveiled a “carrot and stick” approach that encourages legal channels, while implementing strict penalties for those who cross illegally.

They opened regional processing centers in Latin America aimed at helping migrants apply to come to the United States and expanded access to CBP One, an app migrants can use to schedule asylum appointments. . People who cross illegally will be deported, barred from reentering the United States for at least five years, and be “presumed ineligible for asylum,” according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Under Title 42, there were no such consequences.

Republicans have said they fear politicians are not doing enough to stop an influx of migrants.

Some Democrats, as well as some immigration advocates, argue that policies implemented after Title 42 also violate international refugee law.

Keeping Migrants in Mexico

What Trump did: In January 2019, the Trump administration implemented a policy — officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP — that required asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their refugee hearings. immigration to the United States.

About 70,000 people were returned to Mexico under this policy. They were often left there for months at a time and sometimes preyed upon by criminal gangs.

Human Rights First, a charity, estimated that more than 1,500 migrants were abducted, raped or abused after being returned to Mexico.

Mr Biden called the policy “inhumane”.

What Biden did: The administration decided to suspend Mr. Biden’s Stay in Mexico on Mr. Biden’s first day in the White House in January 2021. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) decided to formally end the policy in June of the same year.

But a ruling by a Trump-appointed federal court judge in Texas found the administration improperly rescinded the policy. It was restarted in December 2021.

In June 2022, the United States Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration, ruling that it did not violate proper administrative procedure in overturning Stay in Mexico. The decision authorized the termination of the policy.

Migrant with child at the Texas-Mexico border

Separation of families

What Trump did: Under Mr. Trump, the U.S. government had a “zero tolerance” policy that allowed U.S. authorities to deport adults who crossed the border illegally.

In some cases, parents were sent back to their country of origin without their children, who were placed in government custody.

Mr Trump has repeatedly defended – and continues to defend – the policy as a way to deter would-be migrants.

At least 3,900 children have been separated from their parents between 2017 and 2021.

What Biden did: Mr. Biden reversed the practice and some families – but not all – were reunited.

While a task force reunited most families, as of March nearly 1,000 children are still separated from their parents, according to government statistics.

In December 2021, the administration also decided to stop holding families in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention.

In a separate but related recent policy, the Biden administration announced it would let in 100,000 migrants from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Colombia who have family in the United States.

Details on the program remain scarce, but the United States said applications would be processed through the new regional processing centers. Those approved will receive travel authorization before traveling to the United States.

Once there, they can apply for a work permit while waiting for their immigrant visa. More details on the program are expected to be announced in June.

