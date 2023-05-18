Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate International Museum Expo 2023





In accordance with the statement of the Prime Minister’s Office, the International Museum Expo 2023 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event will take place at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on May 18 at 10:30 am. As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the International Museum Exhibition is held to celebrate the 47th International Museum Day (IMD). “Museums, sustainability and well-being” is the JIM theme for this year. The museum exhibition aims to engage museum experts in an in-depth discussion on museums to help them become important cultural hubs for India’s cultural diplomacy. The Prime Minister will launch a virtual tour of the future National Museum at the North and South islets during the inauguration. The museum is a broad effort to draw attention to and showcase historical events, personalities, ideas and achievements of the past that have influenced India’s present. The Graphic Novel, A Day at the Museum, Directory of Indian Museums, Kartavya Path Pocket Map and Museum Maps will also be unveiled by the Prime Minister. The International Museum Expo’s mascot is a modernized interpretation of the Dancing Girl from the wooden Chennapatnam art form. The graphic novel shows a group of children visiting the National Museum and learning about the different job prospects the museum offers. The Directory of India Museums contains a comprehensive survey of Indian museums. The Kartavya Path Pocket Map explores the history of the renowned paths while highlighting the many cultural spaces and institutions. Creatively, introducing museums to people of all ages will be done with a set of 75 cards, also known as museum cards. These maps will feature illustrations of famous facades of national museums and contain brief information about each museum. International delegations from museums and cultural institutions around the world will also participate in the program. Even Tagbin, a tech-experiential company, will launch its new product, the “Tagbin Teleportation Bus”, at the International Museum Expo. This bus will help people view and experience the content virtually. The technology used to create the virtual bus experience is called Group VR. It offers a wide range of solutions to various industries. From tourism to entertainment, real estate, education, rehabilitation, space exploration, product marketing and many more, the bus can be adapted to explore solutions in all fields.

