The West may have to learn to live with Erdoan – POLITICO

Nathalie Tocci is director of the Istituto Affari Internazionali, Europes Futures Fellow at the IWM, Vienna and part-time professor at the European University Institute. His latest book, A Green and Global Europe, was released with Polity.

An 89% voter turnout in a country of nearly 90 million people is an election result that puts most liberal democracies to shame.

Turkey, of course, is not a liberal democracy. Violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms, an eroded rule of law and a broken separation of powers leave no doubt.

Yet, paradoxically, this is precisely what makes Turkey’s first round of elections so remarkable: in a political system where rights and checks and balances have been rolled back, elections cannot be fair. Nonetheless, no candidate secured an outright majority, leading Turkey to a second round of voting on May 28.

But it is hard to imagine a second round of elections for Vladimir Putin in Russia, Xi Jinpings in China or Abdel Fattah el-Sisis in Egypt. The Turkish political system is not democratic, but Turkish society has demonstrated a democratic resilience that is admired around the world. And whatever the result of the second round, it is worth considering.

With a 49.5% share in the first round of the Turkish presidential election, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan now has the wind in his sails. And if some, if not all, of first-round Nationalist candidate Sinan Oans 5% of the vote ends up with the incumbent leader based on agreements reached over the next two weeks, it will be a clear victory against the candidate of the opposition Kemal Kldarolu.

It is true that these results are well below the expectations of the opposition. While pollsters have underestimated Erdo’s stamina before, many thought this time would be different. Rampant inflation, a sluggish economy and a spectacularly mismanaged earthquake that claimed 50,000 lives were good reasons to expect drastic change. Not so. Instead, Turkey’s first round points to an increasingly geographically divided country, rising nationalism, a deep culture war and the enduring appeal of populist authoritarianism.

However, as POLITICO ably pointed out, Erdoan’s re-election would be a convenient outcome for Europe. The European Union will be able to talk about values, castigating Turkey’s authoritarianism over which it has no influence while walking cynically down the path of a purely transactional relationship with a shameless transactional leader.

The continuation of the 2016 migration agreement is proof of this. And, to some extent, Turkey’s closure on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also brought some benefits, such as the grain deal. But while there is no guarantee that the former will continue, given the growing impatience of Turkish societies towards refugees that even Erdoan will have to respond to, what is certain is that Kldarolu would walk away from such a transactional relationship. And as he put Turkish democracy back on track on the one hand, on the other hand he ended up knocking on the door of EU membership.

Victory for the opposition would therefore force the EU to look in the mirror, exposing its many contradictions. And as far as Turkey is concerned, this reflection is not pretty.

Does this mean that the EU can now sit back, relax and assume that everything stays the same? No.

The Turkish elections testify to the democratic resilience of a society that deserves attention and support. Even though Erdoan will enter his third decade in power, it proves that he and Turkey are not synonymous.

For Europe, this means refraining from doubling down on criticism of Turkish democracy which, in an increasingly nationalist society, has at most a boomerang effect. Instead, it requires finding other, quieter ways to engage with Turkish society beyond its leader. To persist in an exclusively transactional relationship with Turkey through Erdoan does not do justice to the country, its dynamism or its potential for change.

That said, the elections in Turkey also tell us something about the resilience of authoritarian populism, electoral autocracies, and democratic, authoritarian countries that disagree with Europe and the West.

The EU must learn to live with these countries, thinking about what it can and cannot do.

And what he cannot do is hope to change this situation through declaratory diplomacy, preaching and persuasion. Nowhere is this clearer than in the failed attempts of Western powers to woo the countries of Africa, East Asia and Latin America during the war in Ukraine, speaking of the rules-based order, democracy and anti-colonialism.

This does not mean that Europe should abandon these arguments, or turn its back on those who disagree with it, allowing Russia to play the West versus Rest game.

On the contrary, Europe must find ways to seek partnerships in which it offers value to its interlocutors, while expecting something equally tangible in return. And he should do it pragmatically but not transactionally, as he has done so far with Erdoans Turkey.

It is one thing to have an honest conversation where Europe defines what it needs and what it can offer, framing them both within the contours of rights and law. But it is quite another to preach values ​​while cynically pursuing transactions, hoping deep down that political change within these countries will never expose the contradictions of the West.