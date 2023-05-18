China asks embassies to avoid ‘propaganda’ in apparent reference to pro-Ukrainian protests





BEIJING (AP) The Chinese government has asked foreign embassies in Beijing to avoid making propaganda in apparent response to shows of support for Ukraine. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government has said it has been neutral in Moscow’s 15-month invasion of Ukraine, but has repeated Russian justifications for the attack, accusing the United States and NATO of provoking Moscow. Beijing was expected to send an envoy this week to Ukraine and Russia to discuss a possible political settlement, but the effort is unlikely to progress given China’s rhetorical, diplomatic and economic backing for Moscow. A spokesperson for the European Union said that the Protocol Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry on May 8 issued a note to all diplomatic missions asking them to respect Chinese laws and regulations and not to use the walls. outside embassies to carry out politicized propaganda. to avoid provoking conflicts between countries. The note does not specify what might constitute politicized propaganda, nor does it communicate further on the issue, spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said, adding that the EU delegation in Beijing has not changed anything posted on its front wall. Another European diplomat who asked not to be identified anymore due to the sensitivity of the issue, confirmed Massralis’ account, saying the Foreign Office had asked embassies not to use their exterior walls for security purposes. political propaganda. He also said his government saw no reason to change its display. The verbal request did not mention Ukraine, diplomats say, but flags and placards erected by the embassies of Canada, France, Germany and other governments are the only public displays at most foreign missions other than tourist advertisements. A two-meter-tall sign at the entrance gate to the Finnish embassy displays the flags of Finland and Ukraine and says #WeStandWithUkraine. A billboard hanging at the Swedish embassy bears the same phrase and the flags of both countries. Some embassies also raised rainbow flags for Diversity Week and International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia Wednesdays. These issues are considered politically highly sensitive by the ruling Chinese Communist Party. Asked for confirmation and details, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said embassies were required to follow Chinese laws and regulations. China calls on embassies of all countries in China and representative offices of international organizations in China to perform their functions in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations or relevant international agreements, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. , without giving further details. The Chinese government said earlier that it was sending an envoy to Ukraine, Russia and other European countries this week to discuss a possible political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. Political analysts say there is little chance of progress towards peace because neither side seems ready to stop fighting. But they say the Xi government could try to deflect criticism of its friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and drive European allies away from Washington.

