International Museum Day: PM Modi will inaugurate the International Museum Expo today. Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open a three-day international museum exhibition and unveil a “virtual tour” of the upcoming National Museum in the British-era Northern and Southern Blocks. The event is part of the second phase of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and coincides with International Museum Day.

The International Museum Exhibition will be held at Pragati Maidan from May 18-20 and is expected to see the participation of around 1,200 museums from India and various other countries.

The exhibition will comprise three exhibits, including an exhibition of 75 “featured objects” – artefacts drawn from the illustrious collections of over 25 museums and institutions across India; exhibits of book covers and publications from the pre-independence era, and an exhibit of the Ragamala series.

“These 75 featured objects include a mix of original physical artifacts, replicas of original artifacts, and digital versions sent in by some museums that were unable to send physical objects for display,” a senior official said Wednesday. responsible.

Museums participate from India and various other countries through multiple segments like exhibitions, masterclasses, techno-mela among others.

Notable international museums participating in the event include the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, the Hopp Museum in Budapest, the Pushkin Museum in Russia and a museum in Abu Dhabi.

From India, museums like the National Museum in New Delhi, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya in Mumbai and the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya in Bhopal will be on hand.

The aim of the exhibition is to foster in-depth dialogue on museums and their role as cultural hubs in Indian cultural diplomacy, the PMO said on Tuesday.

During the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Modi will unveil the mascot of the exhibition, an image of the prehistoric dancer (discovered from Mohenjo-daro) stylized as Channapatna toys, a graphic novel about the museum, a directory of Indian museums, a pocket map of Kartavya Path and a deck of 75 cards featuring various museums in India.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will launch a “virtual tour” offering a glimpse of the upcoming National Museum in the Northern Block and the Southern Block, which will be called the Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum. An app-based video game called “Indian Museum Tycoon” will also be launched.

A conservation manual, an illustrated bibliography on museums, will also be released at the exhibition, a senior official had said.

The event will include masterclasses, thematic roundtables and oral storytelling sessions, including “Dastangoi” and “Dastaan-e-Ajaib”.

Participants from countries like the UK, the US, France and Russia, as well as culture and tourism ministers from various parts of the country are expected to take part in the expo, said Mugdha Sinha, co- secretary of the Ministry of Culture.