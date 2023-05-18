Scottish Secretary Alister Jack says he will stand down at next election





Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has confirmed he will stand down at the next general election. It came as he insisted he would not call a by-election by accepting the offer of a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list before then. Reports have it that the former prime minister proposed several Tory MPs for peerages but told them to delay their acceptance to avoid triggering a by-election. Scottish Secretary Alister Jack However, The Times said the House of Lords Appointments Commission, the body that oversees peerages, had advised that this would be constitutionally inappropriate. This means MPs would have to vacate their seats if they wished to accept the offer. Asked if he plans to take a peerage and go to the House of Lords, Mr Jack told ITV Border: I have been very clear in saying throughout that my responsibility is to represent the people of Dumfries and Galloway, which is a huge honor and privilege. . I also said that with the Prime Minister’s permission, if you like the job of Secretary of State for Scotland, that’s another huge privilege, and I intend to continue doing both of those functions until the general elections. I will not go to the House of Lords to provoke a by-election. When asked if he would go to the House of Lords after standing down at the next general election, he said: who knows. Mr. Jack added: I have been very clear in saying that I will not be running in the next general election. I said that to Boris Johnson, I said that to Liz Truss when she appointed me Secretary of State for Scotland. And I said that to Rishi Sunak when he also appointed me Secretary of State for Scotland. At each reshuffle, I said I wanted to be honest with you, I will not be running in the next general election. But they took it into account and gave me the privilege to continue to serve. He said his local party would seek to find a new candidate in the coming months. First elected to the House of Commons in 2017, Mr Jack took up his current role in government in July 2019, succeeding David Mundell as Scottish Secretary. Mhairi Black, the SNP’s deputy leader at Westminster, said: Alister Jack must make it clear if he has made a sordid deal with Rishi Sunak to delay his peerage to avoid another partial election defeat for the Tories. “The SNP are the main contender in Dumfries and Galloway, and all seats held by the Tories in Scotland. We are ready to fight the Tories and challenge Alister Jack to stand down now, so that the people of Dumfries and Galloway can have an SNP MP who will defend his interests, instead of rubber-stamping every damaging Downing Street decision.

