Greece must restore the communication channel with Erdogan







Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan comes out of a voting booth at a polling station in Istanbul, Sunday May 14, 2023. [AP]

While individuals do not necessarily have a decisive role in shaping and exercising state policy, in the case of Turkey, due to poor institutions and over-concentration of power in the ‘Ak Saray, or the White Palace, Recep Tayyip Erdogan wields significant influence in foreign affairs. policy. In Greek-Turkish relations, the first step to take is to re-establish a direct channel of communication with Ankara in order to cultivate trust between the Greek Prime Minister and the Turkish President. The political momentum will exist after the elections in Greece, as both leaders will have a clear political window in front of them to make bold decisions. Being at the beginning of their mandate, they will know how to absorb the shocks that could arise. However, if no substantial progress is made within a year and a half at most, the possibility of reviewing the tensions experienced in the period preceding the February earthquake cannot be ruled out. As one of my Turkish colleagues said so well, Erdogan can offer an opportunity for dialogue with Greece, as well as with other countries in the region, with a question mark, of course, hanging over Cyprus . But he can easily revert to his old self in a minute. The Turkish leader feels all-powerful after his likely re-election. However, in practice, he will be more fragile, as will his country’s economy. While Erdogan will be forced to look to the West to attract foreign direct investment and capital for economic recovery, Greece can contribute to this effort vis-à-vis the European Union, particularly in the upgrade of the customs union agreement. However, such a contribution should be linked to the terms and conditions regarding the Greece-Turkey talks. In any case, Athens must take the initiative and not wait for Western powers or Turkey to set the tone, because without the active participation of Greece, the relationship will become increasingly transactional. What Greece seeks is a framework of mutually accepted rules in bilateral and Euro-Turkish relations. Political momentum will exist after the completion of the elections in Greece Two final observations: firstly, regarding the strengthening of extremist nationalist parties, whose total reaches 25%, which is not negligible, especially considering that many nationalists are housed within broader parties such as the AK Erdogans Party and the Republican People’s Party (CHP). Second, regarding Erdogan’s legacy, he will have a final term until 2028 to leave an indelible mark on modern Turkey. He is already talking about his country’s next century, which begins this year, and the question is on what basis he will define his legacy. Will he present himself as a reformer of the Turkish economy and constitution (even if he leans towards authoritarianism), or as the regional hegemon with aspirations of world power (even if such a vision is disconnected reality) ? Erdogan believes that the world system is in transition and that this is an opportunity for him to establish Turkey as a power of global influence. According to this idea, this enterprise involves asserting domination, at least in the immediate vicinity; which means that Greece and Cyprus are seen as obstacles. It is hoped, without harboring great expectations, that Erdogan will soon realize that strengthening Turkey’s role, especially in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, depends on Ankara’s cooperative disposition and wider collaborations in the region. , rather than pursuing a revisionist agenda that leads to eternal antagonisms that cultivate isolation rather than unity. Constantinos Filis is director of the Institute of Global Affairs, associate professor at the American College of Greece and international affairs analyst for Antenna TV.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/opinion/1211140/greece-must-restore-communication-channel-with-erdogan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos