Will ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan be arrested tonight? Pakistani official responds | world news





The Punjab provincial government currently has no plans to arrest former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Amir Mir, a provincial government spokesman has said.

Police block a main road leading to the residence of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Wednesday (Bloomberg)

In an interview with Geo News, Mir said the government would reveal its plans after the 24-hour deadline expires. He said no action would be taken at Khan’s residence at Zaman Park in Lahore before the 2 p.m. deadline. The statement comes even as Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expressed fears of a possible arrest in a tweet, saying police had surrounded his house.

Mir accused Khan of inciting people and said the cricketer-turned-politician was lying. The minister added that the police would not carry out an operation at the residence. However, the government has evidence suggesting the presence of 30 to 40 terrorists involved in the May 9 attacks on military installations in Zaman Park.

The minister speculated that Khan might ask these individuals to leave the premises, and once they did, the government would proceed to arrest them. Mir pointed out that reports from multiple agencies indicate the presence of these individuals at Khan’s residence.

The police deployment was likely to anger Khan’s many supporters and raise concerns about further clashes between them and security forces. Last week Khan’s supporters attacked public property and military installations after he was dragged from a courtroom and detained.

The popular opposition leader was released over the weekend and returned home to an upscale neighborhood in Lahore, Pakistan’s second city and capital of the Punjab region.

On Wednesday, Khan took to Twitter after 200 police surrounded the house and a jail van appeared on the scene.

Probably my last tweet before my next arrest,” Khan tweeted. Police surrounded my house.

Earlier Wednesday, Mirsaid Khan has 24 hours to hand over more than 40 suspects who are believed to have been hiding in his home or face a police raid. Mir told a press conference that so far 3,400 suspects have been arrested and more raids are planned.

