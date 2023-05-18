Compact, First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Ir Rita and Hj Siti Atiqoh attend Dekranasda’s birthday





MANADOPOST.ID- The 43rd anniversary celebration of Dekranas became a unique moment where a number of prominent female wives of regional chiefs attended the activity. What also caught the eye was the presence of the President of North Sulawesi (North Sulawesi) Dekranasda Ir Rita Maya Dondokambey-Tamuntuan. During this celebration, Ir Rita seemed very compact with Hj Siti Atiqoh Supriyanti, who is the beloved wife of Ganjar Pranowo, Governor of Central Java. Within moments, Ir Rita and Hj Siti Atiqoh Supriyanti were truly exchanging opinions and smiling at each other. This indicates that there is no score and that there is a close friendship between the two female characters. Establishing the closeness between the two characters, Ir Rita revealed that the two have been friends for a long time. "Hj Siti Atiqoh Supriyanti and my mother have been friends for a long time. We are both often in the same activities of Dekranasda as well as in TP-PKK. This proximity is therefore not new. Hj Siti Atiqoh Supriyanti and I exchanged a lot of ideas on how to collaborate on activities between North Sulawesi and Central Java Dekranasda activities," he added. The event was also attended by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and National Handicraft Council Chairman Hj Wury Maruf Amin.

The series of activities organized by Dekranas include tumpeng cutting at Dekranas Rumah Kriya Asri’s office, training and workshops for artisans, social services and cheap bazaars for the community around Rumah Kriya Asri. The event was also filled with a thanksgiving ceremony at the Santika Premiere Dyandra Hotel and an exhibition of various top quality regional products brought by the National Regional Council of Handicrafts (Dekranasda) throughout Indonesia in Benteng Square, Medan. Dekranas President Hj Wury Maruf Amin expressed his gratitude and hope for Dekranas in his speech. “The age of 43 is a long journey that Dekranas has traveled to increase the potential of national craftsmanship. Dekranas has made many efforts to realize its vision as a reliable institution to support the economic independence of the Indonesia since its establishment on March 3, 1980, Wury explained. The 43rd anniversary of Dekranas carries the theme of creating new entrepreneurs, victorious craftsmen who arouse the enthusiasm of craftsmen in Indonesia. Entering its 43rd year, Dekranas is here with Dekranasda as a forum that continues to provide support in creating a creative entrepreneurial ecosystem for successful Indonesian artisans. Dekranas continues to devote itself to bringing together Indonesian art lovers and enthusiasts to always protect and develop handicrafts. During this celebration, Indonesian crafts and cultural arts performances were showcased through a work titled Getaran Karya Rasa. Meanwhile, Mrs. Rita Dondokambey Tamuntuan, who is also the President of TP-PKK, is determined to continue to provide support by creating a creative entrepreneurial ecosystem for successful Indonesian artisans. “Of course, with Dekranasda’s programs continuing to encourage artisans in North Sulawesi, our artisans will be more competitive. Encouraging artisans to succeed through the training of new entrepreneurs, Ms. Rita said. According to him, the timing of the 43rd anniversary has made Dekranasda North Sulawesi even more enthusiastic in promoting and revitalizing handicrafts in the region. “We should continue to be grateful that Dekranas has entered his 43rd year. We hope that as he grows in age, Dekranas will be more productive, the role and dedication of craftsmen, society and the nation and state Indonesians will increase,” he said. After the opening ceremony, she continued by visiting the Dekranas Expo exhibition site which started from May 16 to 21, 2023. First Lady Iriana Jokowi visited the North Sulawesi exhibition stand and was hosted directly by the President of North Sulawesi Dekranasda, Mrs. Ir Rita Dondokambey Tamuntuan. (ewa)

