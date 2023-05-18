Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend G-7 summit in Japan

Under the Japanese presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit Japan from May 19 to 21 to attend the G-7 summit.

Narendra Modi will travel to Hiroshima, Japan from May 19 to 21 to attend the G-7 summit, which is being held under the Japanese presidency.

During the G-7 Summit, the Prime Minister will speak in various sessions alongside partner countries, focusing on important topics, including promoting peace, stability and sustainable prosperity for the planet. . Discussions will cover areas such as food security, fertilizer and energy security, healthcare, gender equality, climate change and environmental concerns, resilient infrastructure and development cooperation.

In addition, the Prime Minister will participate in bilateral meetings with several leaders participating in the Summit. After his stay in Japan, he will travel to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, where he will co-host the Third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) alongside Prime Minister James Marape of Papua -New Guinea on May 22.

As the current chair of the Group of Seven (G-7), Japan aims to play a leading role in facilitating discussions among G-7 ministers on climate, energy and the environment. The focus is on advancing decarbonization efforts while ensuring stability of energy supply, especially in light of the current crisis in Ukraine.

The previous year, the major G-7 countries discussed the possibility of phasing out coal-fired electricity generation by 2030. However, due to opposition from Japan, they ultimately did not set a specific deadline for this transition.

G-7 ministers will discuss strategies to achieve the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial revolution levels. This target is based on the findings of a recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which highlights the need to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by 60% below 2019 levels d by 2030 in order to achieve the desired result.

(With ANI entries)