The Durham report criticized elements of the FBI’s investigation into Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign





The long-awaited findings of Special Counsel John Durhams’ May 15 report lend some support to longstanding claims by many conservatives, including former President Donald Trump, that the Trumps 2016 campaign investigation was overblown and lacked solid evidence.

Durhams’ report, based on his investigation which began in 2019, suggested the FBI acted on unanalyzed and unconfirmed intelligence to move too quickly to open a full investigation, rather than a preliminary investigation, into Trump-Russia collusion allegations.

Durham did not conclude that the FBI should not have investigated the allegations at all. But his report did not lead to a wave of criminal convictions, which were expected to follow the investigation into what Trump called “the crime of the century” in US law enforcement.

The investigation resulted in a conviction and two trials, both of which resulted in acquittals. A former FBI attorney has pleaded guilty to altering a CIA email that was used as evidence when investigators asked the court for permission to surveil a former Trump campaign adviser.

What did the more than 300-page Durham Report conclude after investigators conducted more than 480 interviews, served more than 190 subpoenas, and reviewed more than a million documents? Here’s what we know.

Who is Durham and what was he investigating?

Durham was a special counsel appointed to investigate FBI and Justice Department investigations into the Trump campaign.

In 2019, Trump Attorney General William Barr tasked Durham with investigating whether the FBI or other government agencies violated the law when examining possible links between the presidential candidate’s 2016 campaign era and Russia. In October 2020, Barr appointed Durham as special counsel for the investigation, but Barr kept this appointment secret until December 2020 to avoid interfering with the 2020 presidential election.

A special advocate is a semi-independent attorney assigned to investigate and possibly prosecute a case when it presents a possible conflict of interest to the Department of Justice, or “when it is deemed in the public interest to do come in someone outside of government and take responsibility for a case,” the Associated Press reported.

Durham was to investigate the origins of the FBI’s Trump campaign investigation, which began in the summer of 2016, and the investigation led by Special Counsel Robert. S. Mueller which started in 2017.

Special Counsel John Durham, the prosecutor appointed to investigate potential government wrongdoing at the start of the Trump-Russia investigation, leaves federal court in Washington, May 16, 2022. (AP)

Did the Durham Report determine that the FBI should never have opened an investigation at all?

Durham’s report suggests the FBI moved too quickly to open a full investigation, but refrained from speaking out against FBI and Justice Department decisions to investigate.

Durham wrote: ‘There is no doubt that the FBI had an affirmative obligation to look closely’ at the intelligence provided by the Australian government, which said its diplomats had overheard George Papadopoulos, an adviser to Trump, making alarming statements about Russia. Papadopoulos served 12 days in prison for lying about his attempts to connect other Trump campaign staffers with officials representing Russia. He was pardoned by Trump towards the end of Trump’s presidency.

Durham wrote that it would have been a “reasonable step” for the FBI to open a more narrowly focused preliminary investigation based on this information, which Durham said was “essentially the only basis cited by the FBI to open an investigation. complete”.

Preliminary investigations, he wrote, are limited by deadlines and fewer approved investigative techniques.

Durham’s report also recommended that the FBI take additional steps to reform its investigative process. He offered to assign an FBI official to challenge actions taken in politically sensitive investigations.

Responding to the report, the FBI said the conduct Durham investigated was the reason the agency’s leadership implemented corrective action some time ago, though that time period is not specifically defined. Had such reforms been in place in 2016, the agency said, the missteps identified by Durham might have been avoided.

Did the Durham Report confirm Trump’s claims that the probe into his campaign was a baseless ‘witch hunt’?

Durham’s report found that the investigation into Trump’s campaign was triggered by unsubstantiated information that should have been reviewed more carefully before a full investigation was launched.

But the report did not conclude that the investigation was entirely baseless and illegitimate.

Trump has long called the investigation into potential collusion between his 2016 campaign and Russia a “witch hunt” conducted without evidence. The former president also often claimed that the collusion allegations were a “hoax”.

The greatest witch hunt in the history of our country! NO COLLUSIONS! Border coyotes, drug dealers and human traffickers are treated better. Who alerted CNN to be there?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2019

Durham’s report supports the underlying elements of Trump’s sometimes exaggerated claims. Durham concluded that the FBI had moved too quickly to open an investigation based on “raw, unanalyzed and unsubstantiated intelligence.” Durham also wrote that the agency relied heavily on investigative leads provided or funded by Trump’s political opponents without adequately questioning the motives of those providing the information.

Durham stressed the need for increased scrutiny and analysis.

When the FBI’s initial investigation was opened, “neither U.S. law enforcement nor the intelligence community appeared to have actual evidence of collusion in their assets,” Durham wrote.

The report concluded that senior FBI officials “showed a serious lack of analytical rigor” with respect to the information received. Additionally, Durham wrote that “apparent confirmation bias” and “an excessive willingness to rely on information from individuals linked to political opponents” led investigators to act “without appropriate objectivity and restraint” when of the investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion.

Durham’s report emphasized the role of confirmation bias in the survey, rather than political bias. This meant that when the FBI was investigating the Trump campaign, the agency “dismissed or deliberately ignored material information that did not support” the collusion narrative, Durham wrote.

The report, however, explained how the FBI’s response to the allegations regarding the Trump campaign differed from the agencies’ response to similar allegations regarding the Clinton campaign, including:

The FBI’s decision not to open an investigation or have analytical staff investigate “intelligence it received from a trusted foreign source indicating a Clinton campaign plan to defame Trump linking him to Vladimir Putin” to distract from his own use of a private mail server.

Providing defensive briefings to Clinton and her team when, during her 2016 presidential campaign, she gathered evidence that foreign agents were working to gain influence on her campaign. No defensive briefings were provided to the Trump campaign based on intelligence from Australian diplomats.

Durham’s report is not the first criticism of the FBI’s investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. A 2019 report by the Justice Department’s inspector general criticized the FBI for “serious lapses in performance” during the investigation. Yet that report concluded that the agency acted without political bias and was justified in opening its investigation.

Did the report clear Trump of all wrongdoing?

Durham was not charged with clearing Trump of wrongdoing.

Durham was asked to determine whether the FBI or others broke the law while investigating the Trump campaign.

After the report was released, Trump allies and supporters claimed on social media that he exonerated Trump and cleared him of “ALL wrongdoing”. But that was not the purpose of Durham’s investigation. He was investigating investigators, not Trump’s conduct.

Mueller’s investigation, not Durhams’, resulted in a 2019 report that cleared the Trump campaign of allegations that it conspired with Russia before the 2016 presidential campaign.

Mueller’s report reaffirmed findings by US intelligence communities that Russia favored Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016, but it did not find that the Kremlins were acting on Trump’s behalf or that the extensive contacts between the campaign and Russia amounted to a criminal conspiracy or unlawful coordination.

Mueller’s report detailed numerous occasions when Trump tried to obstruct that investigation, but Mueller ultimately declined to say whether Trump’s actions obstructed justice. Barr concluded there was insufficient evidence to prosecute Trump for obstruction.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, announced May 15 that he had invited Durham to testify at a May 25 hearing.

pic.twitter.com/q0wrgdwVhN

— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 15, 2023

PolitiFact editor Loreben Tuquero contributed to this report.

RELATED: The Mueller Report: What You Need to Know

