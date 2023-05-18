The populist against the general: Imran Khan confronts the Pakistani army





For the leader of the Pakistani populist opposition Imran Khan, one man especially weighs on his legal setbacks and the instability that is shaking the nation: the head of the country’s army, General Asim Munir.

Since being released on bail last week, Khan has alleged that Munir ordered his arrest on what he called trumped up corruption charges, accusing the general of threatening democracy, our constitution, fundamental rights.

He is essentially dismantling the future of this country to protect himself, Khan, whose anti-corruption and welfarist platform has made him hugely popular, told reporters after his release by the Islamabad high court.

The former prime ministers’ challenge to a man few Pakistanis have so far dared to openly criticize risks sparking the most serious confrontation between civilian politicians and the military since the nations returned to democracy in 2008.

Even after the restoration of civilian rule ended the generals’ open rule, Pakistan’s 500,000-strong military continued to rule the nuclear-armed South Asian nation from behind the scenes.

In the days following Khan’s arrest, supporters of his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party demonstrated across the country, stormed army headquarters in Rawalpindi and even set fire to a general’s house in Lahore. Khan distanced himself from the violence.

Pakistanis are now bracing for a long period of instability as Khan, who aims to return to power in elections due by October, battles a deluge of court cases over allegations ranging from corruption to terrorism.

While analysts say he is the heavy favorite to win the election, Khans’ supporters slam the allegations as a plot by Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ government to remove him from competition.

Shehbaz Sharif became Prime Minister of Pakistan after Khan lost a parliamentary confidence vote last year Islam Safwat/Bloomberg

Bilal Gilani, the executive director of pollster Gallup Pakistan, said Pakistan’s future was unlikely to be decided by elections or public opinion, but by who won the power battle between the military and Khan.

One side has the ability to drive the audience out. The other side has the ability to pull out the guns, Gilani said. We just saw the first round… There will be more rounds of violence before everything is settled.

Khans’ opponents dismiss his criticism of Munir as a ploy to pressure generals to help him return to power. PTI officials say many members of the military sympathize with the former Cricket Stars Party.

Munir, who was named army chief by Sharif in November, has not publicly commented directly on Khans’ claims. Without naming the former prime minister, the army on Monday denounced what it described as a propaganda war, launched against the leadership of the army. The military did not respond to a further request for comment.

Restraint will no longer be exercised against perpetrators, saboteurs and violators who attack military installations, he said.

Human rights groups have expressed concern. Amnesty International has accused the army of trying to suppress dissent by exercising fear.

Khan’s supporters at a rally in Lahore this month Rahat Dar/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Munir was appointed as the head of Pakistan’s inter-service intelligence agency in 2018, but was transferred to another post by Khan after less than a year. Khan alleges that Munir wants to block his return to power to protect his current position.

While the military supported Khans becoming prime minister in 2018, the relationship soured and he lost power in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April last year.

Simmering tensions between Khan and the military erupted in November when, after being shot in the leg at a rally, he accused a separate military official of conspiring with the government to assassinate him , provoking vehement denials.

The military insists it does not meddle in civilian politics and has long portrayed itself as a guarantor of stability, from leading the Covid-19 response under Khan to helping with relief efforts during devastating floods last year.

A vehicle carrying Khan and his wife arrives at Lahores High Court for a hearing this week Rahat Dar/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Yet many don’t believe that military leaders are truly neutral. Hasan Askari Rizvi, the author of several books on the Pakistani military, said anti-army vandalism was fueled by the popular belief that generals sided with Sharif.

If the military is to begin to resolve this crisis, it must first begin to be seen as non-partisan and neutral, he said.

Even some close to the establishment, as Pakistan’s military deep state is euphemistically called, the tensions of concern are spiraling out of control. Ghulam Mustafa, a retired lieutenant general, said that although the army must be very upset with the course of events, they should try to bring Khan and Sharif closer together.

With any luck I think an olive branch will be extended [to Khan], he said. Otherwise, this crisis will worsen.

The political unrest comes as ordinary Pakistanis struggle with the country’s deepest economic crisis in years. Annual consumer price inflation hit 36% in April, and the country’s $4.4 billion in foreign exchange reserves are enough to cover only about a month’s worth of imports.

Analysts warn the country is at imminent risk of default unless it is bailed out by creditors such as the IMF, China or Saudi Arabia, but the instability is making would-be saviors even less likely to lend.

We sincerely hope political forces in Pakistan will build consensus, maintain stability…so that they can focus on growing the economy, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said during a visit to Pakistan. Islamabad this month.

Elizabeth Threlkeld, a senior fellow at the Washington-based think tank Stimson Center, said the political dispute was distracting from Pakistan’s long list of pressing issues.

There is an economic crisis that does not seem likely to be resolved at this stage, there are security issues [and] there is a risk of renewed flooding, she said. This kind of drama and distraction is deeply problematic.

