Trump attacks Desantis over Jacksonville mayoral race





JACKSONVILLE, Florida. The fallout from Jacksonville’s mayoral election is making waves in the Republican race for president.

After Donna Deegan’s victory and Daniel Davis’ loss, former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to try to blame the Republican defeat on Florida Governor Ron Desantis. Desantis endorsed Davis.

Wow! In a big upset, the DeSanctimonious-backed Republican candidate for mayor of Jacksonville, Fla. LOST. This is a shock, Trump wrote. If they had asked me to approve, he would have won, easily. Too proud to do so. Fools ! This is a BIG LOSS for the Republican Party.

News4jax spoke with Ed Dean, who is the host of The Ed Dean Radio Show, a Jacksonville-based conservative radio show. He said that statement distorts what happened. It’s just spin. I mean, if you really want to talk about shooting this, let’s talk about who was on set with the Daniel Davis campaign. They were just Trump allies, Dean said. If you look at Desantis record against Trumps in Florida. And by the way, I’m going to refer this to some of my Trump friends. Why the main key races for the US Senate last year of Trump’s endorsements lost in the general election.

Deans’ audience is mostly made up of Trump and Desantis supporters and he said the loss of Davis was a major talking point on his radio show Wednesday morning. He said Desantis’ endorsement of Davis did not cause the loss. He pointed to the controversial primary where there was a considerable amount of negative publicity targeting fellow local Republicans like LeAnna Cumber and Al Ferraro. They were very frustrated. To extinguish. We were talking to the business world. They were like we didn’t even want to vote, Dean said.

Trump Truth Social (News4JAX)

