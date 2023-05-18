Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce Vande Bharat train, dedicate and launch railway projects worth over Rs 8,000 Crore in Odisha today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone on Thursday and dedicate several railway projects worth over Rs 8,000 crores in Odisha around 12:30 p.m. via video conference. During the event, the Prime Minister will also flag the Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Howrah, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat train will pass through the districts of Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore in Odisha and Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur in West Bengal, according to the statement. The statement said the train will provide a faster, more comfortable and convenient travel experience for rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack stations. The revamped stations will feature all modern conveniences providing a world-class experience for rail passengers. PM Modi will also devote 100% to the electrification of Odisha’s railway network, which will reduce operation and maintenance costs and dependence on imported crude oil. The PMO said Prime Minister Modi will also enshrine the doubling of the Sambalpur-Titlagarh railway line; a new broad gauge railway line between Angul-Sukinda; the third line linking Manoharpur-Rourkela-Jharsuguda-Jamga and the new broad gauge line between Bichhupali-Jhartarbha. These will cater to the increase in traffic demand resulting from the rapid industrial development in the steel, power and mining sectors in Odisha and will also help ease the pressure on passenger traffic in these sections. railways. BJP plans massive outreach to mark ninth anniversary of Modi rule Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party will conduct an extensive month-long outreach program to mark the ninth anniversary of its government at the Center. According to a report by the PTI news agency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally and 51 public meetings will be held by senior party officials. The campaign is set to begin on May 30, the day Modi was sworn in as prime minister for a second term, and will run until June 30, according to the report citing its sources. Modi is expected to address a rally on May 30 or 31 to kick off the exercise. During the outreach exercise, chief ministers of BJP-led states will interact with the media on May 29 to highlight various achievements of the Modi government over its nine years, while ministers of Union speak to the media in states where the party is not in power. The party is also expected to connect with 250 “prominent” families in each Lok Sabha seat, in addition to meetings with different segments of society including intellectuals, social media influencers and marketers. READ ALSO | Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the White House, India and the United States seek to boost defense industrial cooperation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/pm-narendra-modi-to-flag-off-vande-bharat-train-dedicate-and-launch-railway-projects-worth-over-rs-8-000-crore-in-odisha-today-1603052 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos