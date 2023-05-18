Don’t blame Elon Musk for Turkey’s authoritarian Twitter censorship

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is facing a barrage of media criticism for acquiescing to Turkish government demands to censor content on the site. The acts of censorship took place last week, just days before the country’s presidential election; unsurprisingly, restricted accounts had criticized autocratic Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Given that Musk promised to make Twitter a platform for free speech, his stated rationale for buying the site was to make it more protective of political expression. “Elon Musk doesn’t care about free speech” declaredThe New Republic.NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom, a Turkish dissident who has frequently criticized Erdogan’s regime, said “I never want to hear from Elon Musk on free speech again.”

RaisonElizabeth Nolan Brown’s Elizabeth Nolan Brown also criticized Musk for “making it easy for a dictator”. And Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales tweeted that treating free speech “as a principle rather than a slogan” would have meant hitting back harder.

What Wikipedia did: We stood up for our principles and fought all the way to the Supreme Court of Turkey and we won. This is what it means to treat freedom of expression as a principle rather than a slogan. https://t.co/tHkx1Wa06r —Jimmy Wales (@jimmy_wales) May 13, 2023

It is absolutely true that there is some inconsistency in Musk’s approach. He sings about freedom of expression, while committing to comply with applicable local laws. He said he’s willing to lose money on Twitter if it means protecting free speech, but he has also says that Twitter won’t try to impose its values ​​(free speech, we assume) on the rest of the world.

Most countries, unfortunately, don’t have free speech protections as strong as the United States’ First Amendment and even in the United States, social media companies have come under enormous pressure.Sincefederal government agencies to censor speech. Musk is well aware of this, having lit Twitter files green. Perhaps he should have expected that his various promises, allowing free speech, obeying the law, being prepared to lose money, not imposing values, would quickly come into conflict.

But some of the criticism seems to suggest that Musk’s decision to consider Turkey is a new low for social media platforms. Ryan Mac, tech reporter forThe New York Times, frets that Musk provided “a blueprint for repressive governments everywhere”.

“If Twitter doesn’t censor the content you want, just threaten to shut down the service,” said Mac, summarizing the aforementioned plan. “His owner just put it in writing.”

This plan already exists: Musk is not by far the first social media CEO to reluctantly accede to the demands of an authoritarian government.

In 2007, a Turkish court ordered the country’s internet service provider to remove YouTube for videos that mocked Turkey’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. YouTube complied within hours, removing the videos in order to restore YouTube access to Turkish citizens. During the following years, the Turkish government used similar threats to force Facebook, Periscope, and yes, Twitter, to comply with censorship demands.

It is true that Wikipedia retaliated against Turkey’s censorship demands, which led the site not at all available in Türkiye from 2017 to 2019.

“I would have liked to see everyone resist more over the years, but Turkey is a pretty big market,” says Will Duffield, a political analyst at the Cato Institute. “Wikipedia is probably the most successful example of resistance, after taking the block for two years, a Turkish court ordered his reinstatement on human rights grounds. Musk seems to be punished as much for tweeting it as for complying with it.”

It’s not just Turkey, of course. Social media companies have faced requests to remove content around the world. During the 2000s, the version of Google that was available in China included all sorts of compromises with the tyranny of the Chinese Communist Party. Eventually Google stopped complying, so it got the boot. In 2018, Google planned to relaunch its censored search engine in China, but when details leaked the company faced so much criticism in the United States that it had to drop out of the race.

The thing is, these aren’t always easy calls. When a repressive government orders a private company to restrict content, it is the government, not the company, that has decided to violate the human rights of its citizens. Companies should resist wherever they can, but resisting to the point where the government shuts down their service is neither a moral requirement nor a course of action that obviously maximizes freedom. It is perfectly legitimate to think that a CCP-sanctioned version of Google, while far from ideal, is better for the Chinese people than no Google at all. Either way, the bad guy is the CCP, not Google.

Which brings us back to Musk and Turkey. Twitter says it fought Erdogan’s takedown request as much as possible.

“We were in negotiations with the Turkish government throughout the past week, who made it clear to us that Twitter was the only social media service not to fully comply with existing court orders,” said a Twitter spokesperson in a tweet. “We received what we thought was a final threat to strangle the service after several such warnings. So, in order to keep Twitter available over election weekend, we took action on four accounts and 409 Tweets identified by court order.”

The spokesperson noted that the company will continue to fight the claims in court and then released the written orders for the world to see.

Refusing to comply would have meant a complete blackout of Twitter in Turkey on the day of his election. This is a development that should make everyone very angry with the Turkish government. Musk is the wrong object of scorn, though it’s obviously fair to note that he has yet to deliver on his promise of a free speech platform.

“The situation illustrates the dangers of letting autocrats control market access,” says Duffield. “The best solution is to treat these demands as non-tariff barriers to trade. Our friends and allies should not demand that American companies neutralize their products in accordance with local whims.”