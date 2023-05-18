At the height of the 51st commemoration of the HKG in Medan, First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo dialogues with PKK cadres





MEDAN (Waspada): The culmination of the 51st PKK (HKG) Unity Movement Day on Wednesday (5/17) was held in Medan, lively and special. The event, which was attended by TP PKK officials from across Indonesia, was attended by the First Lady, Iriana Joko Widodo. In addition to cutting the tumpeng, the main protector of TP PKK called and dialogued with two PKK cadres on stage. At the event attended by, among others, Chairman General Tri Tio Karnavian and all central administrators of TP PKK, Oasis Advanced Indonesia Firm, Head of Family Character Development Division of North Sumatra TP PKK Sri Ayu Mihari and the head of Medan TP PKK Kahiyang. Ayu Bobby Nasution, Iriana listened carefully to the heartfelt expressions of the two PKK cadres who came from Tebingtinggi and Siantar. In the dialogue, the two executives admitted that they were rather happy and happy to be able to continue their activities at TP PKK. Unsurprisingly, both have been active in TP PKK for over 20 years. Even though they are old, they both want to continue to be active in the organization. On this occasion, Iriana also requested that these executives receive not only certificates of appreciation, but also gold lapel pins. Iriana said PKK cadres are known to have a high work ethic in delivering organizational programs in synergy with government priority programs. He also said that the PKK movement grew from below. Therefore, this principle of participatory work requires the active role of all levels of society. The 51st commemoration of HKG was also marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Central TP PKK, Bapanas and PT Nestle Indonesia, which was followed by the launch of Stunting-Free Indonesian Families. Apart from this, during this event, Certificate of Appreciation was also given to inspiring district/city PKK cadres across Indonesia and awards to women who contribute in the fields of education, health, social, culture, environment and agriculture. The upper stage of the 51st commemoration of the HKG was also animated by artistic performances assisted by TP PKK Medan. Initially, the stage was colorful with dance arts that displayed the ethnic and cultural diversity of the North Sumatra province. Other than that, the smooth and solid chorus is quite amazing with provincial folk songs. Earlier, TP PKK General Chairman Tri Tito Karnavian said that the PKK movement has always grown and developed synergistically and fully supported and succeeded in government programs. This, he said, was in line with the theme of the 51st HKG, Moving forward together towards a prosperous family and the responsibility to grow Indonesia. On this occasion, he also reported on various programs implemented by TP PKK, including character education to prepare the younger generation, socialization on early marriage prevention and drug control, and programs aimed at to improve family well-being. (rel)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://waspada.id/medan/hadiri-puncak-peringatan-hkg-ke-51-di-medan-ibu-negara-iriana-joko-widodo-dialog-dengan-kader-pkk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos