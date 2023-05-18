Imran Khan draws fire from Fawad’s wife over condemnation tweet fiasco





An undated handout image of PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry’s wife Hiba Fawad (L) with party leader Imran Khan. Twitter/@HibaFawadPkKhan condemns detentions of party employees and leaders. The head of the PTI calls the arrests “completely illegal” in a strong tweet. Hiba reminds Khan that he forgot the names of Fawad, Maleeka Bokhari, etc.

As Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan finally came forward to condemn “detentions and abductions of party employees and leaders”, Hiba Fawad, wife of the former Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry, reminded the party leader of the names he had forgotten.

Khan had strongly condemned the detentions and abductions of party employees and leaders as “totally illegal” in a strong-worded tweet.

While he mentioned the names of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shahryar Afridi, Shireen Mazari and Falak Naz he forgot to mention some of the names including Fawads.

Khan Saab, you forgot to mention the names of Fawad Chaudhry, Maleeka Bokhari, Jamsheed Cheema, Musrat Cheema as you mentioned others, she replied on Twitter.

Fawad was released on bail by the Islamabad High Court after drama outside of court when he ran back to avoid further arrest. He stayed inside the IHC until late at night and did not come until he was given an emergency blanket.

The former information minister considered a PTI hawk in political circles was taken into custody by Islamabad police on May 10, when other party leaders were also arrested following violent demonstrations.

The coalition government launched a crackdown on the PTI after protests erupted following Khan’s arrest.

Khan’s arrest on May 9 sparked clashes between his supporters and law enforcement that left at least eight people dead. Dozens of others were arrested, including close associates and political associates of the PTI leader.

Our Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi and [Secretary] General Asad Umar has also been incarcerated for more than a week now, he said, adding that despite court orders, journalist Imran Riaz Khan has not been brought to court and there are reports confirmed on acts of torture against him.

The cricketer-turned-politician, in a lengthy note shared on his Twitter account, reiterated his demand for the immediate release of all female leaders, workers and female family members of leaders and workers.

How could Shehrayar Afridi’s wife be imprisoned? Khan enraged wrote. It is purely to sow terror among people so that they do not defend their constitutional rights.

Shedding light on the alleged torture of former human rights minister Dr Shireen, Khan wrote: I am deeply disturbed after hearing the treatment of the former human rights minister by Dr Shireen Mazari and her daughter physically assaulted by male police officers.

A day earlier, senior PTI leader Shireen was re-arrested by police shortly after her release from prison by Adiala, the former minister’s daughter, her daughter has confirmed.

“Senator Falak Naz’s family and I (and our lawyer) were waiting outside Adiala prison to receive ama [my mother] And [Senator] Falak Naz. Islamabad police stopped them outside the jail as we were waiting outside the exit where they told us to wait,” said Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, daughter of the former human rights minister. man, in a tweet.

Imaan also claimed that during her prison visit, she was tortured and manhandled by Islamabad police as she asked them to let her meet Shireen who was screaming inside.

The video evidence presented of the barbaric treatment meted out to our female supporters is reprehensible, Khan claimed, adding that many of their female MPs, supporters and workers were being held in prisons across Pakistan in inhumane conditions, vulnerable to police abuse. .

The leader of the PTI, castigating the ruling alliance, said: These abductions and the treatment inflicted on women by this fascist government are not only serious human rights violations, but are strictly against our culture and Islamic teachings.

Reiterating his demand for immediate release, Khan said their continued incarceration was inadmissible. I also raise this issue with international human rights organizations, he said.

