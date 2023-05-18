Central Asian leaders converge in China as Xi touts ‘enduring’ friendship





Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ahead of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 17, 2023. Florence Lo | AFP | Getty Images Central Asian heads of state gathered in the historic city of Xian, China, on Thursday for one-on-one talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to seal pledges of ‘lasting’ friendship and pave the way for a summit that should lead to a regional pact with Beijing. . The bilateral talks will set the stage for a group meeting on Friday, the first in-person meeting of the six leaders, where Xi will deliver an “important” speech and an “important” policy document will be signed, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. . Throughout the city of Xian on the Silk Road, banners, billboards and even taxi signs have been erected promoting the summit, some in Chinese and Russian. A large contingent of foreign journalists was also on hand to cover the event, including reporters from Africa where China is also seeking to assert and expand its economic and political influence. The president of energy-rich Turkmenistan, the furthest of the Central Asian states from China, was the last of the five leaders to arrive, landing in Xian in the early hours of Thursday morning. First to land was President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan – China’s biggest trading partner in Central Asia – with his face-to-face meeting with Xi on Wednesday ending in an agreement to build an “enduring friendship” and share “happiness and unhappiness”. . “We have a common goal: to intensify bilateral relations,” Tokayev told Xi. “We are also united by the desire to strengthen regional and international security and cooperation. Learn more about China from CNBC Pro The two sides agreed to take measures to ensure the safe and stable operation of the Kazakh section of the China-Central Asia Gas Pipeline. They also agreed to deepen cooperation in the areas of oil and uranium.

Tokayev’s deal with Xi will set the tone for further bilateral meetings, in which China will seek to deepen cooperation with other Central Asian states in its quest to achieve greater food, energy and national security. Bilateral trade between China and Central Asia hit a record $70 billion last year, with Kazakhstan leading with $31 billion. Kyrgyzstan followed with $15.5 billion, Turkmenistan with $11.2 billion, Uzbekistan with $9.8 billion and Tajikistan with $2 billion. Xi’s summit with Central Asian leaders will visibly overlap with a meeting of Group of Seven leaders in Japan from Friday, where Beijing’s use of ‘economic coercion’ in its overseas relations is expected to be at stake. the agenda.

