Will Imran Khan be arrested? PTI chief says police surrounded my house, probably my last tweet





Imran Khan said police surrounded his house

Lahore: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that police surrounded his house and he could be arrested at any time. While addressing the nation in a live video message, Imran Khan tweeted: “Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police surrounded my house.”

In a video message, Khan said: “I fear that Pakistan is on the path to destruction. And I fear that if we don’t use our brains now, we will reach the point where we cannot collect all the pieces of our nation.”

Khan was arrested last week by the anti-corruption agency in a corruption case before a court granted him bail. His arrest sparked violent protests across the country, killing at least eight people.

Meanwhile, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has urged his supporters to join Zaman Park. Everyone, please join Zaman Park! Don’t let the PDM regime take our leader, the operation is all malice, and they are targeting Imran Khan! he tweeted.

Imran Khan fears arrest: Key developments

Lahore police blocked all roads leading to Zaman Park, the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. A large contingent of Punjab Police has been deployed on the roads leading to Zaman Park while barriers have been erected on several roads. The Islamabad High Court has barred authorities from arresting party leader Shireen Mazari and Falak Naz Chitrali, Geo News reported. The court also ordered authorities not to investigate the two politicians any further when they appeared before the judge hearing a plea seeking a waiver of re-arrest. PTI President Imran Khans sister Aleema Khanum told Dawn that if the police opened fire in Zaman Park the women would be the interim government of Pakistan’s Punjab province gave a 24 hour ultimatum to Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) to hand over “30 to 40 terrorists who took refuge” in former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park in Lahore, Geo News reported. Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Acting Information Minister Aamir Mir said, “The PTI should hand over these terrorists or the law will take its course. In his first public reaction to the recent incidents of violence, Pakistani army chief General Asim Munir on Wednesday pledged to bring to justice all those “responsible for bringing the nation to shame on May 9”. and said such “orchestrated tragic incidents” would never again be allowed at any cost.

