Erdogan’s rival gets tough on migrants ahead of Turkey runoff – Middle East Monitor

Tayyip Erdogan’s rival in Turkey’s presidential race on Wednesday accused the government of allowing 10 million “irregular” migrants into the country, marking a nationalist turn in his rhetoric ahead of the May 28 run-off. Reuters reports.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a candidate for a six-party opposition alliance, trailed Erdogan in the first round of the presidential election held on Sunday, confounding expectations in opinion polls that he would come out on top.

Kilicdaroglu’s latest comments came after his party said it had filed complaints over alleged irregularities at thousands of ballot boxes in Sunday’s landmark election.

Erdogan’s ruling Islamist-origin AK party and its nationalist allies won a comfortable parliamentary majority in Sunday’s election, while Erdogan fell just short of the 50% threshold needed to win the presidential race.

Kilicdaroglu, chairman of the secular Republican People’s Party (CHP), won 44.9% in what was seen as the biggest electoral challenge in Erdogan’s 20-year rule.

A third candidate, nationalist Sinan Ogan, won 5.17%, and Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu are expected to seek his endorsement in negotiations this week.

“We will not abandon our homeland to this mentality which has allowed 10 million irregular migrants to come among us,” Kilicdaroglu said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, warning that the number of migrants could reach 30 million.

“Those who love their homeland, come to the polls,” Kilicdaroglu urged voters.

He provided no evidence regarding the number of migrants. Turkey hosts the largest refugee population in the world with around 4 million, according to official figures.

Turkish authorities have arrested nearly 50,600 irregular migrants this year as of May 11, after apprehending some 285,000 in 2022, according to Interior Ministry data.

Kilicdaroglu’s nationalist-flavored video suggested his campaign was deviating from his previous more moderate stance. It could also be seen as a call to supporters of Ogan, who had campaigned for the return of migrants, including some 3.6 million Syrians displaced by the war to the south.

Fractured Opposition

Erdogan, now in pole position, says he alone can ensure stability in Turkey, a NATO member state, as it grapples with a cost of living crisis, runaway inflation and the impact of devastating earthquakes in February.

Analysts said Erdogan’s insistence that the opposition was backed by Kurdish activists – using fabricated videos and no evidence – rang with his electoral base, outweighing their economic worries.

His message was an allusion to the pro-Kurdish Green Left Party (YSP), which supported Kilicdaroglu but was not part of the six-party opposition alliance.

The YSP, which is the third largest party in the new parliament after Erdogan’s AKP and Kilicdaroglu’s CHP, denies any links with Kurdish militants.

Mehmet Ali Kulat, president of polling firm MAK, said for many voters the opposition did not seem tough enough on terrorism.

“The government made voters answer this question: ‘Okay, you have lost some of your wealth and resources, but do you also want to lose your state?’ Kulat said.

In Wednesday’s video, Kilicdaroglu also accused Erdogan of cooperating with the network that Ankara accuses of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016. The network is classified in Turkey as a terrorist organization.

Metropoll pollster Ozer Sencar said the opposition alliance had created a fractured image due to internal disputes.

“They damaged their reputation,” he said.

MAK’s Kulat said a majority of voters in the 11 earthquake-hit provinces also overwhelmingly backed Erdogan because they believed he was best placed to rebuild the devastated cities.

Separately, on Wednesday, the CHP said it had filed complaints over alleged irregularities in thousands of ballot boxes during the election, although party officials said objections were unlikely to change the overall outcome of the vote. presidential.

