PM Modi to launch Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat train on May 18





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will signal the Vande Bharat express between Puri and Howrah on Thursday, May 18. The Prime Minister is also expected to lay the foundation stones for various railway projects worth Rs 8,000 crore via video conference. Projects include the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack stations. According to the information shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Prime Minister Modi during the event will flag Vande Bharat Express train between Puri and Howrah. This new Vande Bharat Express train will pass through the districts of Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore in Odisha and West Medinipur, East Medinipur in West Bengal. Puri and Cuttack stations will be upgraded with modern world-class amenities The train is likely to provide a faster, more comfortable and convenient travel experience for rail users, which is expected to further boost tourism and promote economic development in the region. Apart from signaling the Vande Bharat train, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack stations. It is said that the revamped stations will have all the modern conveniences to provide a world-class experience for rail passengers. PM Modi will also enshrine 100% electrification of Odisha’s railway network, which will reduce operation and maintenance costs, further reducing dependence on imported crude oil. Moreover, it will also enshrine the doubling of the Sambalpur-Titlagarh railway line, a new broad gauge railway line between Angul-Sukinda, the third line linking Manoharpur-Rourkela-Jharsuguda-Jamga and a new broad gauge line between Bichhupali-Jhartarbha . These new railway lines will cater to the increase in traffic demand resulting from the rapid industrial development in the steel, power and mining sectors in Odisha and will also help ease the pressure on passenger traffic in these railway sections. Notably, Odisha State will see assembly polls next year just ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/pm-modi-to-launch-puri-howrah-vande-bharat-train-on-may-18-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos