Imran Khan says he could be arrested again as police surround his residence





New Delhi: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday (May 17) he feared he would soon be arrested as his residence in Lahore was surrounded by police, who were acting on orders from the Punjab government to arrest ” 30 to 40 terrorists” who would be entrenched there.

The move comes after the country’s military said it would prosecute those involved in damaging military infrastructure following Khan’s May 8 arrest under military laws. Those involved in the violence have been branded terrorists and several senior PTI leaders have been arrested for their alleged involvement.

According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, Acting Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said on Wednesday that around 30 to 40 terrorists were “sheltered” at Khan’s residence in Zaman Park, Lahore. He said they should be returned within 24 hours.

Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was in power in Punjab but dissolved the assembly in January this year as part of plans to press for a snap general election. It is now ruled by an interim government which was appointed by the rival Pakistan Muslim League (N) party.

The PTI, meanwhile, claimed that the Punjab government planned to bring “unknowns” to Khan’s residence and arrest them, to “show that we are harboring delinquents”. No terrorists are locked up in the residence, party leaders said.

We ask all media to be present in Zaman Park to witness the raid planned by the police (so called) tonight. The plan is to bring strangers inside Zaman Park and arrange for their arrest to show that we are harboring delinquents.

Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) May 17, 2023

Khan, meanwhile, said in a speech, I just learned that 40 terrorists are hiding in my house. please come here [but] in a civilized manner and do not attempt to storm my residence. If 40 terrorists are present in my home, my life is also in danger. Please perform a search operation, but tell me the names of the terrorists and we’ll show you our whole house.

Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. The police surrounded my house.https://t.co/jsGck6uFRj

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 17, 2023

He asked the government not to “fan this fire any further” by using the pretext of looking for terrorists to attack his house.

“There is still time. Speak up and be wise. The only solution to this crisis is elections. Those who can hold elections, I call on them to save the country by holding elections,” Imran said in his speech. .

According to local media, all roads leading to Khan’s residence have been blocked and “police officers wearing bulletproof vests armed with batons are present with their mobile vans”.

While many PTI leaders rallied behind Khan, others left the party over its alleged role in protests when military and state property was destroyed.

May 9 was a black day: Pakistani army chief

In his first reaction to the events of the past week, Pakistani army chief General Asim Munir said on Wednesday that all those who brought shame on the nation on May 9’s black day will be brought to justice. and that such orchestrated tragic incidents would never be allowed again at any cost.

A press release issued by the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) says Gen. Munir made the remarks during a visit to the Martyrs’ Monument in Sialkot.

He said no one would be allowed to disrespect the martyrs and the monuments dedicated to them. They are a source of inspiration and pride for the rank and file of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, government officials and the people of Pakistan, he said.

Human rights body Amnesty International has condemned the plans to prosecute civilians under military law, describing them as “purely an intimidation tactic, designed to suppress dissent by exercising fear of an institution that has never been held accountable for its excess”. He said: “There are several provisions in ordinary criminal laws which can be used to prosecute vandalism and destruction of public property. The right to a fair trial, guaranteed by the constitution of Pakistan, is seriously compromised by this decision and cannot be justified. It must be canceled immediately.

Imran Khan’s protection extended by high court

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday extended the protection it granted Khan from arrest until May 31. This means that the head of the PTI cannot be arrested by the police under any circumstances, but it is unclear whether this applies to an arrest under military laws like Pakistan. Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

A two-judge bench including Judge Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb and Judge Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard the plea on Wednesday when the government asked for time to provide details of the cases filed against Imran. The court adjourned the proceedings until May 31 and extended protection to Khan until then.

