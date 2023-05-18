China-Central Asia summit: War in Ukraine weakens Russian influence



CNN

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is rolling out the red carpet for Central Asian countries this week as Beijing tries to expand its reach in a region long considered Russia’s sphere of influence.

Leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan gathered in the central Chinese city of Xian for a summit that kicked off on Thursday.

It is the heads of state’s first in-person meeting with China since they established diplomatic ties after the fall of the Soviet Union, according to Chinese state media, and comes as the region is grappling with the economic effects of Russia’s neighboring war in Ukraine.

China touted the meeting as the first major diplomatic activity it has held this year and an opportunity to chart a new blueprint with the sprawling bloc of post-Soviet states that lie between its western borders, Europe and the Middle East.

The two-day event is also Beijing’s game to expand its influence in Central Asia, where Russia, now distracted by its debilitating and unsuccessful invasion of Ukraine, has long been the dominant big power partner.

The most important context of this summit is the war in Ukraine and the region’s uncertainty about Russia’s future engagement, influence and role in the region, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington.

Central Asia is still considered Russia’s backyard, and China has expanded its influence in the region and there are new aspirations and directions for China-Central Asia relations opportunities that were not present. or available in the past, she said.

Visiting leaders include President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, China said.

The two-day meeting overlaps with the start of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, Japan, where the United States, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Canada and Italy should affirm their solidarity against Russia.

The rally in Xian comes as China seeks to carve out a profile as a guardian of regional stability, including with the aim of acting as a deal-broker on the conflict in Ukraine, even though it has given no sign of abandoning its unbreakable ties with the Kremlin.

For Beijing, Central Asian states represent key potential allies in forums like the United Nations, fertile ground for Chinese-funded railways, pipelines and transport routes to its borders or to Europe. and a key buffer against what he has long seen as security threats from Beijing. regions like Afghanistan.

Xi will present visiting Central Asian leaders with a series of proposals on the long-term development of relations and sign agreements, Chinese officials said this week.

Among these are likely to be new commitments to economic cooperation, needed more than ever by the region, which is feeling the sting of the Russian war.

The war has disrupted many links between Russia and Central Asia, especially trade, especially transport, transit, investment and migration, said Azimzhan Khitakhunov, a senior researcher at the Eurasian Research Institute of Russia. ‘Almaty, Kazakhstan.

It is of great interest for Central Asia today to cooperate with China as one of its important alternative markets, he added.

However, Khitakhunov said, Central Asian leaders would be equally keen to have talks on trade, investment and joint projects with Western players like the European Union.

Other major economies sent senior officials to the region after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan earlier this year, while European Council President Charles Michel visited those countries in October 2022.

But China is widely seen as having been more active in cultivating connections and influence in the region, where it first launched its sweeping Belt and Road connectivity initiative nearly 10 years ago.

The two-day summit in Xian will also likely see a push from China for more security cooperation.

Beijing has long been concerned about unrest in Central Asia that is fueling potential militancy in its northwest region of Xinjiang.

In recent years, Chinese authorities have launched a campaign against Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang, which the UN’s top human rights office says could amount to crimes against humanity in the name of cracking down on threats. perceptions of extremism and terrorism.

When it comes to its relationship with Central Asia, what really drives China is security and stability, said Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili, regional expert and director of the Center for Governance and Markets at the University of Pittsburgh. in the United States, particularly highlighting its concerns about instability in Afghanistan, are spilling over into China.

Previously, Russia played a key role in security in Central Asia within the framework of regional cooperation. Beijing can now worry about the important role a distracted Russia could play there, she added.

Observers say Beijing may not be interested or welcome to take on Russia’s broader role in regional security, but Chinese officials have focused on boosting cooperation in areas such as the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism, and strengthening coordination on Afghanistan, which shares a border with several Central Asian countries. States.

Central Asian countries have also seen and suppressed popular protests and unrest in recent years. Their leaders may be interested in access to surveillance technologies that Beijing uses to monitor its own public, Murtazashvili said.

The ongoing war in Ukraine and China’s perceived support for Russia will also weigh on the rally.

Beijing has recently stepped up efforts to deflect criticism that it has failed to act to help end the war, while providing diplomatic and economic support to Russia.

This week, Beijing dispatched its special representative for Eurasian affairs Li Hui on a tour of Ukraine, Russia and several European countries to promote the peace talks.

He also attempted to portray the United States and its allies as fueling the conflict through their support for Ukraine, echoing the Kremlins’ position.

The summit is a good opportunity for China (to try to) gain the support of these countries on China’s approach to mediating in the war between Russia and Ukraine, said Li Mingjiang, associate professor in international relations at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

Their support for China’s initiative would be quite significant, Li said, amid China’s efforts to expand its international influence.

Like China, Central Asian leaders have generally avoided condemning Russia in forums like the UN, for example by abstaining on key General Assembly resolutions calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops.

But the region fears it could be the next target of Russian aggression, analysts say, given that Ukraine is also a former Soviet state and has seen swaths of its territory annexed by Moscow forces.

Central Asian leaders may be willing to sign on to allow China broader economic access, breakthroughs in the form of physical infrastructure or technical security support.

But they may be hesitant to endorse any specific Chinese proposals on the conflict in Ukraine, beyond general calls for peace or targeted comments about its ripple effects, analysts say.

According to regional expert Murtazashvili, what would happen if these countries (endorsing China as a peacemaker in Ukraine) without the blessing of the West would be that they would give up their trump card.

The West (is) an important third party that they can exploit against China and Russia in modest ways. I don’t think they want to be perceived as towing China’s line on this.